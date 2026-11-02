Cameron County Engineer Wins 2026 Engineer of the Year

Cameron County Department of Transportation Director and County Engineer Benjamin L. Worsham, P.E., has been named the 2026 County Engineer of the Year by the Texas Association of County Engineers and Road Administrators (TACERA), marking the second time he has received this statewide recognition since 2022. Courtesy image

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Cameron County Department of Transportation Director and County Engineer Benjamin L. Worsham, P.E., has been named the 2026 County Engineer of the Year by the Texas Association of County Engineers and Road Administrators (TACERA), marking the second time he has received this statewide recognition since 2022.

Since joining Cameron County in 2019, Mr. Worsham has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to improving county operations, modernizing permitting processes, supporting responsible development, and enhancing services for residents. This recognition reflects his contributions to Cameron County and represents a proud achievement for the Rio Grande Valley.