Texas A&M–Kingsville Honors Nine Alumni at 2026 Distinguished Alumni Awards Dinner

S. David Deanda Jr. (Class of 1983), recipient of the 2026 Distinguished Alumni Award, joins Dr. Robert H. Vela Jr., president of Texas A&M University–Kingsville, and Anne Brady Thurwalker, acting vice president for University Advancement, during the October 30, 2026, awards ceremony in Kingsville, Texas. Courtesy photo.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University–Kingsville recognized nine individuals during its 2026 Distinguished Alumni Awards Dinner on Friday, October 30, honoring their professional accomplishments, leadership and contributions to their communities and the university.

The Javelina Alumni Association organized the ceremony, which took place during Homecoming Week in the Memorial Student Union Building’s Grand Ballrooms. The evening began with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards program.

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Honorees, university leaders, and guests gather for a memorable group photo during Texas A&M University–Kingsville’s 2026 Distinguished Alumni Awards Dinner on October 30, celebrating outstanding achievements, leadership, and service. Courtesy photo, Texas A&M University–Kingsville.

Among the recipients was S. David Deanda Jr., a 1983 graduate who received the Distinguished Alumni Award, the association’s highest recognition for graduates whose professional achievements, community service and leadership have brought distinction to the university.

Five other graduates received the Distinguished Alumni Award: Claudia Castillo, classes of 1994 and 2000; Maggie Hinojosa, classes of 1991 and 2004; Randy Hughes, classes of 1974 and 1982; Jesus Jimenez, classes of 2000 and 2004; and Lori Russek, class of 2006, who was honored posthumously.

Framed portraits of six 2026 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are displayed during Texas A&M University–Kingsville’s October 30 awards ceremony, honoring their professional achievements, leadership, and service. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M University–Kingsville.

The university also recognized two graduates with its Rising Star Award, which acknowledges alumni who have achieved professional success within 15 years of graduation.

Those recipients were Tabata Cervantes, class of 2017, and Charles Martinez, class of 2014.

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Jaime Carrillo received the Blue and Gold Award, recognizing service, dedication, and commitment to Texas A&M University–Kingsville and its community.

Dr. Robert H. Vela Jr., president of Texas A&M University–Kingsville, joins retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ricardo S. Sanchez, a 1973 graduate of the university and former commander of coalition forces in Iraq. Sanchez retired in 2006 after 33 years of military service. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M University–Kingsville.

According to the Javelina Alumni Association, the university has recognized outstanding graduates through its alumni awards program since 1968. The annual honors acknowledge individuals whose careers, leadership, and service reflect the institution’s values and traditions.

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes graduates whose accomplishments have brought recognition to the university. The Rising Star Award highlights early-career achievements, while the Blue and Gold Award recognizes contributions that support the university and its community.

Dr. Robert H. Vela Jr., president of Texas A&M University–Kingsville, and Anne Brady Thurwalker, acting vice president for University Advancement, were among the university leaders present at the ceremony.

The awards dinner brought together university representatives, alumni and supporters to recognize the accomplishments of graduates from different generations.

The university reported that tickets and table sponsorships for the October 30 dinner had sold out before the event.

The nine honorees represent the university’s continuing tradition of recognizing graduates for their professional accomplishments, leadership, and contributions beyond the classroom.

Texas A&M University–Kingsville honored nine individuals during its 2026 Alumni Awards Dinner on October 30. Distinguished Alumni Award recipients were Claudia Castillo, S. David Deanda Jr., Maggie Hinojosa, Randy Hughes, Jesus Jimenez, and Lori Russek, honored posthumously. Tabata Cervantes and Charles Martinez received Rising Star Awards, while Jaime Carrillo received the Blue and Gold Award. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M University–Kingsville.