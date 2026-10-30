David Deanda Jr. Honored for a Lifetime of Leadership, Integrity and Service to South Texas

S. David Deanda Jr., president and director of Lone Star National Bank, receives the 2026 Distinguished Citizen Award from Dr. Andrew Phillips (left), president of the Rio Grande Council of Scouting America, during the council’s 40th annual Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner at the Edinburg Conference Center. The bronze eagle trophy recognizes Deanda’s outstanding leadership, integrity, and decades of service to South Texas communities. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

EDINBURG, Texas — For more than four decades, S. David Deanda Jr. has helped build a banking institution while dedicating his time to organizations serving families, students and communities across South Texas. On a night devoted to leadership and character, the Rio Grande Council of Scouting America recognized that commitment with its 2026 Distinguished Citizen Award.

The presentation took place during the council’s 40th annual Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner at the Edinburg Conference Center, where family members, colleagues, elected officials and community leaders gathered to honor Deanda.

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The award recognizes individuals whose lives reflect Scouting America’s principles of good citizenship, moral character, and service to others.

Check out he gallery below with more images of the Award Celebration. All photos: Texas Border Business

Deanda, president and director of Lone Star National Bank, has worked in banking for more than 43 years, including 33 years with the institution. During his tenure, the bank has grown to more than $3.23 billion in assets and 36 full-service banking centers across the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio.

But the evening’s tributes extended beyond financial accomplishments.

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David Penoli, the event’s emcee and committee co-chair, described Deanda as a leader whose commitment to relationships has shaped the bank’s culture.

“I’ve known Mr. David Deanda for 30 years. I’ve worked 19 years for him,” Penoli said. “I’m grateful for his leadership and even more grateful for his friendship.”

A tribute video featured relatives, friends, and employees describing Deanda’s character, generosity, and personal attention to others.

One employee recalled how Deanda helped a bank teller who lacked transportation to work by contacting a dealership to arrange assistance.

“He will always find a way to help you,” the employee said.

Another speaker described Deanda’s commitment to the people around him.

“He really cares about the people in the organization. He considers them part of his family.”

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Ricardo S. Sanchez, the evening’s keynote speaker, connected Deanda’s leadership to the values expressed in the Scout Oath.

Sanchez, who serves alongside Deanda on the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Foundation, praised his contributions to regional economic development and community organizations.

“David’s banking, executive and civic leader experiences have clearly demonstrated his embrace of the principles inherent in the Scout Oath,” Sanchez said.

He also recognized Deanda’s wife, Vivian, and their family for supporting his years of professional and community commitments.

Deanda serves on the boards of DHR Health, the Valley Alliance of Mentors for Opportunities and Scholarships (VAMOS), and the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Foundation. He also holds leadership positions with the Independent Bankers Association of Texas and the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

Texas Sen. Adam Hinojosa presented a Senate resolution recognizing Deanda’s civic contributions, along with a Texas flag flown over the State Capitol.

State Rep. Terry Canales also presented a legislative resolution, describing Deanda as someone whose integrity extends beyond professional obligations.

“When no one’s looking, David’s always doing the right thing,” Canales said.

Accepting the award, Deanda directed attention away from himself and toward the young Scouts attending the dinner.

“Leadership is not about being in charge. It’s about taking responsibility,” he said.

He encouraged them to practice honesty, kindness, and courage.

“Never underestimate the difference one person of character can make,” Deanda said.

He thanked Vivian, their children Robert and Liz, son-in-law George and grandson Elijah, describing his family as one of his greatest blessings.

The evening also marked the Rio Grande Council’s 100th anniversary. Council President Dr. Andrew Phillips said the organization serves approximately 840 young people across five counties, relying heavily on volunteers and community contributions.

Organizers said the dinner had already raised $250,000 through sponsorships and other support.

For Deanda, the recognition comes with a responsibility that extends beyond the ceremony.

“Character is the foundation of leadership, service is the measure of citizenship, and integrity is what we leave behind,” he told the audience.