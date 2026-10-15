DHR Health to Host 13th Annual “Circle of Care” Caregivers Conference, Nov. 7th

FREE CONFERENCE FOR CAREGIVERS: DHR Health’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital will host its 13th Annual Circle of Care Caregivers Conference on November 7, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance. Held in honor of National Family Caregivers Month, this event is free and open to the public, however; attendees are encouraged to register in advance by calling (956) 362-3550. File photo from previously held Circle of Care Caregivers Conference courtesy of DHR Health

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – At DHR Health, we know that family caregivers are often the unsung heroes of patient care. According to the Caregiver Action Network, caregivers provide billions of hours of unpaid care every year, often balancing work, family schedules and even their own personal health.

With this in mind, DHR Health’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital is hosting their 13th Annual Circle of Care Caregivers Conference. This free event, which is open to the public, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 7, 2026, at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance located at 118 Paseo Del Prado. The event holds a special significance for DHR Health as November is “National Family Caregivers Month.”

“At DHR Health, we know that caregiving is at its strongest when individuals, families, healthcare providers, disability and aging services and community organizations are working together,” said Dr. Francisco Sesatty, DHR Health Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital co-medical director.

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