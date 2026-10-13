STC Starr County Campus Honors Staff Member Dedicated to Students

For Andres Tello, being named the 2026 Staff of the Year for South Texas College’s (STC) Starr County Campus is a meaningful reflection of nearly two decades spent building connections, supporting students and becoming part of the STC community. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Veronica Salinas

STARR COUNTY, Texas – For Andres Tello, being named the 2026 Staff of the Year for South Texas College’s (STC) Starr County Campus is a meaningful reflection of nearly two decades spent building connections, supporting students and becoming part of the STC community.

Tello, a specialist with Student Activities and Wellness, received the inaugural honor in recognition of his dedication to students and his commitment to creating a welcoming and engaging campus experience.

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“I honestly didn’t expect this award,” he said. “There are so many people here who work hard and care about our students, so being recognized among all of them is something I’m truly grateful for. It means a lot to know that the people I work with see the value in what I do.”

Tello’s connection to STC began in 2006, when he joined STC as a work-study student in the Testing Center. He later worked in the library before earning his associate degree in interdisciplinary studies from STC.

His journey eventually led him to Student Activities and Wellness, where he has spent the past four years creating opportunities for students to connect, have fun and feel a sense of belonging on campus.

For Tello, the most rewarding part of his work is seeing the impact those experiences have on students.

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“What motivates me is seeing their reactions when they come to our events,” he said. “When you see them smiling, laughing and having a good time, and they come up to you excited about what we have planned, it’s really gratifying. You realize that you’re giving them an experience they might not otherwise have and that means something.”

While the events may bring students together, Tello said the relationships that develop along the way are what makes his work most rewarding.

“For me, working with students is about making a connection and being there to help them,” he said. “The students are the reason we’re here. Without them, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to do what we do. If I can help a student, make them feel welcome or make their day a little better, then I feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to do.”

Having worked in several areas of the college, Tello has had the opportunity to interact with students in different settings. His roles have allowed him to build relationships that often continue beyond a single interaction.

“You see students at an event and maybe you only talk to them for a few minutes, but then they come back and they remember you,” he said. “Eventually, they start asking, ‘What are we doing next?’ or they stay around to help. Those moments are special because you realize they feel comfortable here.”

Tello is particularly grateful for the close-knit atmosphere at the Starr County Campus.

“I’m grateful to be part of this community,” he said. “We may be a smaller campus, but we communicate with each other, and we really get to know one another. There’s something special about being part of a place where people look out for one another.”

After nearly 20 years at STC, Tello hopes the students he has encouraged remember him not simply as the person behind campus events, but as someone who genuinely cared about their experience.

For someone whose own journey began as a work-study, student, being recognized as Staff of the Year carries a special significance.

“I’m really thankful for everyone who nominated me and everyone who recognized me,” he said. “Being selected means they appreciate the work I do and the way I support our students. I don’t take that for granted.”

Information source: STC