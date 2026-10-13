McAllen Unveils Massive 14,000-Square-Foot Mural Celebrating McAllen’s Natural Beauty

Moments before the unveiling of Soaring Through McAllen, a 14,000-square-foot mural created by artist Oneida Aceves Treviño to celebrate the Rio Grande Valley’s natural beauty and the 50th anniversary of Keep McAllen Beautiful. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — The City of McAllen and Keep McAllen Beautiful Unveiled Soaring Through McAllen, a mural spanning more than 14,000 square feet, created by artist Oneida Aceves Trevino to celebrate the Rio Grande Valley’s natural beauty, wildlife, and regional identity.

The mural, located at a downtown McAllen parking garage, commemorates the 50th anniversary of Keep McAllen Beautiful. The project required approximately 1,000 hours of painting and involved cooperation among city departments, community partners, and local businesses.

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The completed Soaring Through McAllen mural by artist Oneida Aceves Treviño celebrates the Rio Grande Valley’s natural beauty and wildlife. Spanning more than 14,000 square feet, the artwork is located at a downtown McAllen parking garage. Residents and visitors are invited to see the mural in person and photograph this impressive addition to the city’s public art collection. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Mayor Pro Tem Pepe Cabeza de Vaca said the project reflects residents’ interest in public art. He cited a 2024 survey in which 1,000 McAllen residents expressed support for additional murals depicting nature, wildlife and local history.

Pepe Cabeza de Vaca. TBB image

Cabeza de Vaca said public art helps establish a city’s identity and creates memorable experiences for residents and visitors.

Texas Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa attended the unveiling and presented a Texas Senate recognition honoring Keep McAllen Beautiful’s 50 years of service.

The recognition acknowledged the organization’s commitment to beautification, environmental stewardship, and maintaining public spaces for McAllen families.

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City Manager Isaac J. Tawil discussed the relationship between public art and economic development, particularly in downtown McAllen.

Ike Tawil. TBB image

“Murals can become destinations,” Tawil said, explaining that public artwork encourages visitors to take photographs, explore nearby businesses, and visit restaurants.

He said murals also introduce McAllen to audiences outside the region through social media, travel and personal recommendations.

Keep McAllen Beautiful Board President Mike McClure said the organization has worked with artists from Texas and Mexico for approximately 10 years to transform public infrastructure into artwork.

Oneida Aceves Treviño. TBB image

Those efforts have produced an outdoor collection of more than 200 painted standpipes throughout McAllen, he said.

Oneida Aceves Treviño, the muralist, described the mural as the fulfillment of a childhood ambition to create large-scale artwork.

“When I was little, I wanted to be like Diego Rivera, and I wanted to paint really big walls,” she told attendees, referring to the renowned Mexican muralist.

Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa. TBB image

The artist credited former Keep McAllen Beautiful representative Chris Lash with encouraging her to participate in the city’s mural program in 2020, helping her pursue a full-time artistic career.

She also recognized former art teacher Olga Sanchez, her family, and her husband, Jesse, who helped complete the project.

Treviño thanked Sherwin-Williams and equipment provider Komar for supporting the work.

“This is 14,000-plus square feet of a really big dream,” she said.

Mike McClure. TBB image

The ceremony also included recognition certificates from the offices of U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz commemorating Keep McAllen Beautiful’s anniversary.

Following a video presentation documenting the mural’s creation, officials and attendees participated in a countdown to its unveiling.

The project adds to McAllen’s expanding public art collection and the city’s continuing efforts to incorporate regional culture and natural heritage into public spaces.

WATCH THE LIVE UNVEILING: Experience the moment. Soaring Through McAllen, a spectacular 14,000-square-foot mural by artist Oneida Aceves Treviño, was officially unveiled in downtown McAllen. Completed after about 1,000 hours of painting, the artwork celebrates the Rio Grande Valley’s natural beauty, wildlife, and regional identity while commemorating the 50th anniversary of Keep McAllen Beautiful. City officials, Texas Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, community leaders, and residents gathered for the ceremony, which culminated in an exciting countdown and the live unveiling of this remarkable addition to McAllen’s public art collection. Video by Texas Border Business.