BPUB Representative Selected for Texas HOMES and HEAR Rebate Programs Advisory Council

Mirta Vasquez, BPUB Senior Key Accounts Representative, was selected to serve on the Texas HOMES and HEAR Rebate Programs Advisory Council. Courtesy images

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) Senior Key Accounts Representative, Mirta Vasquez, was selected to serve on a statewide advisory council supporting the development of Texas’ HOMES (Home Efficiency Rebates) and HEAR (Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate) residential energy-efficiency rebate programs.



As a member of the HOMES and HEAR Rebate Programs Advisory Council, Vasquez will provide subject matter expertise and input to the program implemented during the planning period and after the programs launch. Council members will participate in meetings during the planning period, with ongoing participation anticipated quarterly following launch.

Vasquez said her participation will help BPUB build a deeper understanding of the programs, so the utility can provide customers with accurate information about available rebates and how to take advantage of them. It will also give BPUB an opportunity to bring customer needs and questions to the program.



“Mirta understands the importance of making energy efficiency practical and accessible for the people we serve,” BPUB General Manager and CEO Marilyn D. Gilbert said. “Her experience will bring a valuable perspective to this statewide effort and help ensure the needs of communities like Brownsville are part of the conversation.”



The HOMES and HEAR programs are authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with $690 million allocated to Texas through the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Conservation Office. The programs are currently under development, and rebates are not yet available. SECO is gathering public feedback as it develops the programs, with a future launch date to be established after approval from the U.S. Department of Energy.



HOMES will provide rebates for comprehensive energy-saving home improvements, while HEAR will provide rebates for eligible energy-efficient electric appliances and supporting upgrades for income-qualified households.



SECO will host a virtual community event about the Texas HOMES and HEAR programs on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The event will cover anticipated program benefits and the expected launch timeline and provide an opportunity for the public to share feedback. For more information about the programs and the event, visit the SECO website.



For more information on BPUB’s team of experts and their efforts to serve the Brownsville community, visit www.bpub.com.

Information source: Brownsville PUB