Statewide Spotlight on PSJA ISD Learning Tactics

At the invitation of the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD leaders presented the district’s approach to expanding learning opportunities and supporting teachers during a statewide superintendents call with the Mike Morath Commissioner of Education for Texas on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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PHARR, Texas – At the invitation of the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD leaders presented the district’s approach to expanding learning opportunities and supporting teachers during a statewide superintendents call with the Mike Morath Commissioner of Education for Texas on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alejandro Elias and members of his Cabinet shared how PSJA ISD connects its Additional Days School Year (ADSY), a program known in PSJA ISD as Summer Enrichment Days. The program adds 30 additional days of instruction which is done with engaging activities, thematic lessons, and problem base learning. The summer program encompasses teacher instructional planning through the use of Highly Qualified Instructional Materials (HQIM) that are proven to provide student success through teacher support.

The invitation comes as PSJA ISD celebrates an “A” district rating in the 2026 TEA Texas Accountability Rating, with all 44 campuses earning an A or B. Additionally, 82% of the district’s teachers hold a Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA), this designation provides teachers with additional monies aside from their base salary. The range is from $3,000 to $32,000 depending on their designation. This initiative has many teachers earning above 6-digits as a salary for five years. With ADSY, TIA and other Texas Education Agency (TEA) initiatives, PSJA ISD reflects that student success is achievable by embracing different initiatives that contribute and compensate all stakeholders.

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During the presentation, the Commissioner highlighted the benefits of PSJA ISD’s approach for students, educators, and families.

“This appears to be working. It’s helping teacher morale. It’s helping teacher compensation. It’s appreciated by your families. It’s improving academic results,” the Commissioner said during the call.



District leaders explained how additional instruction during the summer and designated Saturdays gives students more time to strengthen academic skills and prepare for the next school year. A teacher-to-student ratio of one to 15 allows for focused instruction that addresses individual learning needs.

Participating teachers receive professional development, prepared lessons and activities, and compensation of $45 per hour. District leaders reported no shortage of teacher applicants, highlighting educators’ willingness to continue working with students through these additional learning opportunities.

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The Commissioner also drew attention to the connection between summer learning and classroom instruction throughout the year, noting that addressing academic gaps during the summer can reduce the need for catch-up instruction when students return to school.

The presentation emphasized the coordination behind the program, with transportation, child nutrition, campus staff, and district departments working together to support student participation. PSJA ISD also shared that it expanded ADSY participation to middle schools in the 2025–2026 school year.

By sharing its experience with educational leaders statewide, PSJA ISD offered practical examples for districts seeking to strengthen extended learning programs while investing in their teachers.

“Thank you for your leadership and what you’re doing for our kids in PSJA. They are lucky to have you. We are lucky to have you,” said Mike Morath Commissioner of Education for Texas.

Through its Cradle to College approach, PSJA ISD continues to create opportunities that help students build a strong foundation for success in college, career, and life.