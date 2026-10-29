PSJA ISD Hosts 10th Annual Early Childhood Education Conference

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) welcomed over 300 early childhood educators and childcare professionals to its 10th Annual Early Childhood Conference on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at PSJA Early College High School. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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SAN JUAN, Texas – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) welcomed over 300 early childhood educators and childcare professionals to its 10th Annual Early Childhood Conference on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at PSJA Early College High School.

Hosted by the PSJA Early Childhood Department, the conference provided a day of professional learning designed to strengthen early childhood instruction and support the development of young learners. Breakout sessions aligned with the Texas Prekindergarten Guidelines, offering research-based strategies to help educators create meaningful, developmentally appropriate learning experiences.

Through a variety of sessions, participants explored practical teaching strategies and classroom-ready resources they can apply to support children’s academic, social, emotional, and developmental growth.

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See he galley below for more images of the event. All courtesy photos

“Our goal is to create a strong partnership that prepares students to succeed throughout their educational journey, from early childhood through high school and college, and beyond,” said PSJA ISD Executive Officer for Elementary Dr. Claudia Bracamontes. “By sharing our teachers, resources, and expertise with our childcare partners, we strengthen the instruction students receive early on and help build a strong foundation for their future.”

The annual conference also highlights PSJA ISD’s partnership with more than 40 childcare centers throughout Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo. Through these collaborations, certified PSJA ISD teachers provide instruction at partner childcare sites, helping ensure young learners have access to quality educational experiences before entering the district.

By bringing educators and childcare partners together, the conference promotes collaboration and alignment in teaching practices and learning expectations across early childhood settings. These shared efforts help establish a strong foundation for children as they begin their educational journey.

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To learn more about the PSJA ISD Early Childhood Program, visit www.psjaisd.us/earlychildhood.