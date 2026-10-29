State Invests Over $1.7 Million in Career Training Grants for Houston and the RGV

Governor Greg Abbott announced four Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant awards totaling $1,726,092 to Houston City College, Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley, and local partners. These grants, administered by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), will help provide customized training for 689 new and current workers in high-demand occupations in manufacturing, technology, logistics, and more. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN ⎯ Governor Greg Abbott announced four Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant awards totaling $1,726,092 to Houston City College, Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley, and local partners. These grants, administered by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), will help provide customized training for 689 new and current workers in high-demand occupations in manufacturing, technology, logistics, and more.

“Texas is the best state in the nation for job creation and economic opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants will equip 689 Texans with the skills they need for high-demand careers, help businesses find qualified workers, and ensure our state remains a leader in economic growth.”

“When we align local training directly with the needs of expanding industries, we strengthen the regional economy,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “These Skills Development Fund grants empower Houston City College and Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley to provide the specialized, high-demand training that employers need to succeed right here in Texas.”

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Yesterday, TWC Chairman Joe Esparza presented the awards to representatives from Houston City College, Tesla Inc., Watchfire Signs LLC, Texas Tissue Converting LLC, Karsten Management LLC, and other local partners during a ceremony held at Houston City College.

The three SDF grants include:

$782,998 to train 261 workers at Tesla Inc. as maintenance technicians, process technicians, welders, and more.

$690,044 to train 300 workers at Texas Tissue LLC and Karsten Management LLC as maintenance technicians, production line operators, design specialists, and frontline supervisors.

$83,963 to train 41 workers at Watchfire Signs LLC as operations specialists, industrial maintenance technicians, production supervisors, and more.

In addition, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented a $169,087 award yesterday during a ceremony held at Rio Bank – McColl Center in McAllen. Through this grant, Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley will provide customized training for 87 new and current workers at Denso Ten America Limited, Alps Logistics (USA) Inc., Index Fresh Inc., and Emerson Electric Co. for high-demand occupations in manufacturing, transportation, and more.

SDF is the state’s workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.

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The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 5,000 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 446,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996.