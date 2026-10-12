Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa Recognizes Suicide Prevention Efforts and Texas’ $10.4 Billion Mental Health Commitment

Texas Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa marked the final day of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month on September 30, 2026, by presenting a Texas Senate Proclamation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) South Texas Rio Grande Valley, recognizing the organization’s efforts to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Texas Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa marked the final day of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month on September 30, 2026, by presenting a Texas Senate Proclamation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) South Texas Rio Grande Valley, recognizing the organization’s efforts to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Dr. Aaron Salinas, Designated Affiliate Leader of NAMI South Texas Rio Grande Valley, and Patricia Lerma, Program Coordinator, visited Hinojosa’s office to accept the proclamation.

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The recognition acknowledged NAMI’s work advocating for individuals and families affected by mental illness, raising public awareness and encouraging access to mental health resources.

Suicide prevention remains a public health priority, particularly among teenagers and young adults. Mental health conditions can affect individuals of all ages, making early intervention, access to treatment, and community support important components of prevention efforts.

Hinojosa emphasized the Texas Legislature’s commitment to addressing these challenges through substantial investments in behavioral health services.

During the 2025 legislative session, Texas lawmakers allocated $10.4 billion for behavioral health programs administered through 30 state agencies, according to the senator.

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The funding supports several initiatives intended to expand mental healthcare services, including the Texas Child Mental Health Consortium, which addresses mental health needs among children and adolescents.

Other programs include Youth Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams, additional inpatient psychiatric beds throughout Texas and mental health services for military veterans and their families.

These state-supported resources aim to improve access to treatment, strengthen crisis response capabilities, and assist individuals experiencing mental health challenges.

For South Texas communities, organizations such as NAMI South Texas Rio Grande Valley contribute to these efforts through education, advocacy, and support for families navigating mental illness.

Public awareness campaigns also encourage conversations about mental health, helping individuals recognize when professional assistance may be necessary.

The September proclamation recognized the organization’s ongoing contributions while highlighting the importance of maintaining access to mental health services beyond the annual awareness campaign.

Hinojosa commended NAMI and others who participated in Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, acknowledging their efforts to promote mental wellness and prevent suicide.

The senator also reminded residents that immediate assistance is available through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The service provides free, confidential support 24 hours a day for people experiencing emotional distress or a suicidal crisis. Individuals can call or text 988 to connect with trained crisis counselors.Although Suicide Prevention Awareness Month concluded on September 30, the need for accessible mental