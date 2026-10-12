Mission EDC Opens Fourth Year of Ruby Red Ventures Build Mission Fund Following $675,000 Investment

Winners of the May 2024 Ruby Red Ventures program proudly display their award checks during a Mission Economic Development Corporation (Mission EDC) presentation. The initiative provides financial assistance to local entrepreneurs and businesses, supporting expansion, improvements and economic growth in Mission, Texas. Courtesy photo.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — Mission Economic Development Corporation (Mission EDC) has opened applications for the fourth year of its Ruby Red Ventures Build Mission Fund, continuing a program that has committed $675,000 to local businesses over its first three years.

The initiative provides financial assistance to established businesses in Mission, helping owners invest in improvements, equipment, expansion, and other needs tied to business growth.

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According to Mission EDC, eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $15,000 during the program’s fourth year.

The Build Mission Fund is part of the Ruby Red Ventures initiative, which supports local entrepreneurship and business development through financial assistance and programs designed to strengthen Mission’s business community.

During its first three years, the fund committed $675,000 to businesses seeking resources for facility improvements, equipment purchases, operational expansion, working capital, and job creation.

The cumulative investment represents a significant financial commitment by Mission EDC to established businesses seeking opportunities to expand their operations while remaining in Mission.

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The program’s continuation into a fourth year reflects Mission EDC’s ongoing commitment to providing financial resources directly to businesses operating within the city.

Unlike programs focused exclusively on launching new companies, the Build Mission Fund provides assistance to existing businesses that need additional capital to improve facilities, purchase equipment, or expand operations.

These investments can help business owners address expenses associated with maintaining and expanding their operations.

Mission EDC identified job creation and long-term business growth among the objectives supported by the program.

The $675,000 committed during the first three years represents funding directed toward local business development.

The fourth application cycle continues the organization’s practice of making funding available to eligible businesses through a competitive application process.

Businesses interested in participating must review the program’s eligibility requirements and application procedures before submitting their requests.

Mission EDC has positioned the Build Mission Fund as an opportunity for established companies to reinvest in their operations and strengthen their presence in the community.

The initiative also complements the organization’s efforts to encourage entrepreneurship, support local employers, and promote economic development.

For business owners, grants of up to $15,000 provide another potential source of funding for improvements and expansion projects.

Mission EDC’s decision to continue the program follows three years of financial commitments totaling $675,000, establishing a record of sustained investment in locally operated businesses.

Applications and additional information about the fourth year of the Ruby Red Ventures Build Mission Fund are available through the ⁠Mission EDC official program page.

“When Mission businesses grow, Mission grows with them.” Apply Here!