BPUB Director Recognized by State of Texas

Cory Carswell serves as BPUB’s Director of Power Supply and Market Operations and was recently recognized by the state of Texas. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) Director of Power Supply and Market Operations, Cory Carswell, was recognized by Gov. Greg Abbott for his service as a technical expert for the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office (TANEO).



Carswell received an official certificate of recognition from Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledging his service to the state in 2026. As a technical expert supporting TANEO’s grant review process, Carswell evaluated proposed projects related to the advancement of nuclear energy in Texas on their feasibility, costs and operational considerations from the perspective of a utility company.

“Cory brings valuable experience in power supply and the ERCOT market to his work at BPUB,” BPUB General Manager and CEO Marilyn D. Gilbert said. “We are proud to see his expertise recognized through this opportunity to serve the State of Texas.”



Carswell’s involvement began in February 2026, when he responded to the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office’s request for information. He joined the reviewer process in April, with the application review taking place from late June through early August. His work helped identify projects that aligned with the Office’s goals of advancing nuclear development safely, manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities in Texas.



TANEO was established within the Office of the Governor in 2025 and serves as the state’s strategic leader for developing and commercializing the advanced nuclear energy industry. The office supports advanced nuclear development, related manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities in Texas.



Carswell’s nuclear experience includes his previous work at Austin Energy, where he worked with the South Texas Project, as well as his time at ERCOT, where he followed the 2024 advanced nuclear study and discussions surrounding how new nuclear generation could fit into the Texas electric grid.