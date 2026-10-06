Pharr Invites the Community to Celebrate at the 4th Annual Avocado Festival, Oct. 10th 

The Avocado Festival will take place on Saturday, October 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in Downtown Pharr. Admission is free before 5:00 p.m. and $5 after 5:00 p.m. Children ages 5 and under receive free admission all day. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr invites the community to celebrate all things avocado at the 4th Annual Avocado Festival, presented by Fiesta Nissan Edinburg and Bert Ogden McAllen.



The Avocado Festival will take place on Saturday, October 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in Downtown Pharr. Admission is free before 5:00 p.m. and $5 after 5:00 p.m. Children ages 5 and under receive free admission all day.

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As the signature celebration of Fresh on the Border Week, the Avocado Festival brings the community together for an afternoon and evening filled with live music, delicious food, local vendors, carnival rides, family-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of avocados!

Watch a video form the City of Pharr below:

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Festival-goers can enjoy live entertainment across two stages, featuring a diverse lineup of artists and performers throughout the day. The 956 Stage will feature performances by Mesteño, Arturo Quintero, Derick Garza, Ali Cat Crash, Vintage Travelers Band, and Domingo Elias 3Zero. The Main Stage will feature RED, a Taylor Swift tribute band, De Parranda, La Casetera, Braxton Keith, and headliners Los Palominos.



Whether you’re coming for the music, food, carnival rides, local vendors, or the avocado-themed fun, the Avocado Festival offers something for everyone while celebrating Pharr’s important connection to the fresh produce industry. That connection can be seen at the Pharr International Bridge, where fresh produce moves into the United States every day. In 2025, the bridge handled approximately 220,000 produce trucks, averaging about 600 trucks per day. Among those shipments were 34,000 truckloads of avocados, totaling approximately 1.5 billion pounds valued at $2.3 billion that moved through Pharr, further highlighting the city’s role as a critical gateway for fresh produce.



For more information about the 4th Annual Avocado Festival, including parking, road closures, contests, festival rules, and more, visit AvocadoFest.com.





DETAILS

WHAT: 4th Annual Avocado Festival

WHEN: Saturday, October 10, 2026 | 2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Pharr | 118 S. Cage Blvd., Pharr, TX

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