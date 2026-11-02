Rapid DNA Pilot Scores First Hit Days After Launch

Days after launching the second phase of the state’s Rapid DNA Testing Program, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Crime Laboratory Division announces a positive Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) “hit” in Montgomery Co. The second phase launched on Oct. 15, 2026, after more than a year of training and preparation. That’s the day participating agencies in both Williamson and Montgomery counties began entering arrestee samples into CODIS. Photo: Texas DPS

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AUSTIN – Days after launching the second phase of the state’s Rapid DNA Testing Program, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Crime Laboratory Division announces a positive Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) “hit” in Montgomery Co. The second phase launched on Oct. 15, 2026, after more than a year of training and preparation. That’s the day participating agencies in both Williamson and Montgomery counties began entering arrestee samples into CODIS.

Access to Rapid DNA technology allows participating agencies to have information about felony offenders arrested and booked into their jails in near real time.

The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office recorded an investigative lead stemming from the use of Rapid DNA Technology under this program on Oct. 23, 2026. A DNA sample taken from a suspect booked into the Montgomery Co. Jail on felony theft charges resulted in an investigative lead to a 2024 case. This case is an ongoing investigation, so no further information is currently being released.

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About the Rapid DNA Technology Pilot Program

Under Senate Bill 1723, DPS established a two-year pilot program to explore using Rapid DNA technology at booking facilities in Texas. Based on current partnerships and the availability of DPS crime laboratory personnel for assistance nearby, the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office were selected as participants. The department was appropriated just over $5 million for the pilot program by the Texas Legislature underSec. 18.64. Contingency for Senate Bill 1723 in the last state budget.

Rapid DNA technology is widely accessible because it is fully automated. Once a sample is inserted into the DNA testing instrument, no human intervention is required for testing. This means that a wider range of personnel at booking facilities – including those with limited laboratory experience – can perform this type of testing. The resulting DNA profiles are uploaded to CODIS to generate near-real-time searches against unsolved crimes for potential investigative leads.

The first year of the pilot program, which began on Sept. 1, 2025, focused on instrument installation, technology integration and training. On Oct. 15, 2026, participants began entering samples into the Rapid DNA system. After August 2027, DPS’ Crime Laboratory Division will begin gathering findings from the pilot program and report back to the Texas Legislature no later than Jan. 1, 2028, to consider possible additional funding or expansion of the program.

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About the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) for Texas

DPS oversees CODIS for Texas and serves as the central depository for all DNA records in the state. Under House Bill 3956, Texas booking facilities are required to collect a DNA sample from all arrestees charged with a felony offense. That DNA is then entered into CODIS to assist federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in the investigation or prosecution of unsolved crimes across the country.

Currently, booking facilities collect and send DNA samples from arrestees via the U.S. Postal Service to the state CODIS lab at DPS headquarters in Austin for processing, which can take multiple days depending on where the booking facility is located or potential mail delivery issues. Once received by DPS’ CODIS lab in Austin, the average time for felony arrest and convicted offender samples to be processed is 25 days. In the time that an arrestee sample is collected and processed, it is possible that an arrestee could be released from custody.

The DPS Crime Laboratory Division remains committed to evaluating innovative tools that enhance forensic capabilities, support law enforcement and uphold high standards of scientific integrity. Through the Rapid DNA Testing Pilot Program, DPS aims to use forensic science to keep dangerous criminals behind bars and make Texas communities safer.

For more information about the Rapid DNA Pilot Program, visit the DPS website.

Information source: Texas DPS