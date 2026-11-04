PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School Earns Another Prestigious National Recognition 

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) is proud to announce that PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School has been selected for the prestigious High School Distinguished Performance Award, adding another national recognition to the campus’s growing list of academic achievements. Courtesy image

Texas Border Bsuiness

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PHARR, Texas – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) is proud to announce that PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School has been selected for the prestigious High School Distinguished Performance Award, adding another national recognition to the campus’s growing list of academic achievements.

The recognition was announced in a letter from Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath on November 2, 2026. The campus will be honored by the National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) State Program Administrators during the National ESEA Conference, scheduled for February 23-25, 2027, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The High School Distinguished Performance Award recognizes Title I campuses demonstrating exceptional student performance, academic growth, and sustained excellence while serving high percentages of economically disadvantaged students.

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To qualify for this distinction, PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School met rigorous criteria over four consecutive school years, including earning an A accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency each year, maintaining graduation rates of at least 90%, and meeting or exceeding statewide Title I academic performance benchmarks at the Masters Grade Level on STAAR End-of-Course assessments in Algebra I, English I, and English II.

The latest honor builds on a series of significant achievements for the campus. In 2025, PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM ECHS made district history as the first PSJA high school to be named a Lone Star Ribbon School, an inaugural state recognition established following the transition of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program to a state-led initiative.

Most recently, the campus also earned the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll Gold Level Recognition for the 2024-2025 school year, recognizing its commitment to expanding access to rigorous Advanced Placement coursework while supporting strong student outcomes and college readiness.

Together, these distinctions highlight the campus’s consistent academic performance, commitment to closing achievement gaps, and success in preparing students for opportunities beyond high school.

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“To see PSJA T-STEM earn these recognitions year after year is something our entire PSJA family should be proud of,” said PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias. “These achievements reflect the hard work of our students, teachers, administrators, and families. More importantly, they show what our students are capable of when we provide them with high expectations, strong support, and opportunities to succeed. I congratulate Principal Dr. Sandra Garza and the entire student family for continuing to set a high standard.”

In his congratulatory letter, Commissioner Morath recognized the campus as one of Texas’ highest-rated ESEA Distinguished Schools, commending its administration, faculty, students, parents, and community for developing and maintaining a quality educational program that serves as an example for other schools.

As a designated T-STEM Early College High School, the campus provides students with access to rigorous academics, STEM-focused learning experiences, and opportunities to earn college credit while still in high school.

This latest national distinction also comes during a historic year for PSJA ISD, which earned an A rating in the 2026 Texas Accountability Ratings, with all 44 campuses earning an A or B and 27 schools receiving an A.

Through its Cradle to College approach, PSJA ISD continues working to ensure every student has access to a high-quality education and opportunities that prepare them for success in college, career, and beyond.