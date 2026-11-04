Dina Sabnani Celebrates 10 Years in Rio Grande Valley With New Book and Business Milestone

Dina Sabnani. Courtesy photo. Kindle Book cover. Courtesy photo

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas — Entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and author Dina Sabnani, known as The Joy Activator™, is celebrating 10 years in the Rio Grande Valley with a new book and the continued expansion of her company, Joyfull Wellthy Living LLC.

Sabnani will release TAKE BACK YOUR REMOTE CONTROL™ — Stop Letting Life Push Your Buttons & Come Alive Again on November 11, followed by a community celebration titled “The Next Chapter” on Wednesday, November 18.

TBYRC Kindle Cover

The event will take place at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Edinburg-McAllen Area, located at 3801 S. Business Highway 281, Edinburg, TX 78539.

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The Mission Chamber of Commerce, Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, Philippine American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) and RGV Women’s Chamber of Commerce are expected to participate alongside business leaders, community partners, clients and friends.

“Ten years ago, I came to the Valley without knowing exactly what this chapter would become,” Sabnani said. “What I found here was community, opportunity and people who kept opening doors and inviting me into rooms.”

Since moving to the Rio Grande Valley, Sabnani has participated in business, nonprofit, and civic activities, serving on boards, supporting community organizations, and participating in regional leadership initiatives.

During the past five years, she has expanded her professional speaking and facilitation services, working with Region One Education Service Center, the cities of Edinburg, Mission and Harlingen, VIDA, Tadco Roofing, Leah Wise Law Firm and Boys & Girls Club of Pharr–San Juan.

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Her engagements have included the Urban County Leadership Conference and Latina Leadership Conference.

Sabnani was also recently appointed Director of Development & Community Engagement for VIVA, adding another responsibility to her work with regional organizations.

Her speaking programs address workplace wellbeing, leadership, trust, employee energy, and human connection. Through presentations and workshops, she encourages organizations to examine how workplace pressures and personal circumstances affect employees and their relationships.

Her new book applies similar concepts to everyday life, focusing on emotional reactions, personal choices and recognizing circumstances that influence behavior.

The book introduces her four-part framework, Realize, Reclaim, Regulate and Ripple, using personal experiences, humor and practical exercises.

“I didn’t write a 300-page instruction manual for becoming a perfect human,” Sabnani said. “This is a book for real people with real buttons.”

Paperback and Kindle editions will be available through Amazon beginning November 11.

The November 18 celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting and networking from 4 to 5 p.m. A book signing and launch celebration will follow from 5 to 6 p.m., with dinner, a DJ, and additional festivities scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.

The gathering will recognize Sabnani’s decade of community involvement and the next phase of her speaking, facilitation, and publishing activities.

Courtesy image