Around Thanksgiving or thereabouts comes the time when the traditional holiday shopping season is entering its busiest stretch (although the actual period now starts much earlier). Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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Around Thanksgiving or thereabouts comes the time when the traditional holiday shopping season is entering its busiest stretch (although the actual period now starts much earlier). For retailers, these weeks can make or break the year, and for economists, they offer a revealing look at the financial health and attitudes of American households. This year, the outlook is generally positive, though the details are somewhat nuanced. Let’s briefly explore the current expectations.

Dr. M. Ray Perryman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group. Courtesy Image

The National Retail Federation (NRF) releases an annual holiday forecast based on modeling that incorporates consumer spending, disposable income, employment, wages, and inflation. The NRF defines the season as November and December and excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations, and restaurants to focus on core retail. Holiday sales have averaged about 19% of total annual retail sales over the past five years.

The 2026 NRF forecast calls for sales to grow 4.2% to top $1.0 trillion for the first time. That would be an acceleration from 2025, when holiday sales rose 3.1% to $972 billion, and the fastest pace since 2021. (Keep in mind that these amounts are not adjusted for inflation, and higher prices are a contributor to the uptick.) Retailers are expected to hire between 325,000 and 375,000 seasonal workers, in line with the estimated 356,000 in 2025.

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For individual families, budgets are being managed carefully. A Deloitte survey projects average household spending of $1,654, up 4%, with outlays for retail goods rising 10% and spending on holiday activities falling. The NRF consumer survey found that 56% of shoppers say economic conditions will affect their purchasing, with 43% planning to shop sales more often, 31% comparison shopping online more often, and 29% using coupons. The NRF also notes that inflation and higher gas prices are affecting households differently, with lower income groups being more cautious.

The way we shop also continues to evolve. Online remains the most popular destination, but only 53% of shoppers plan to buy online (the lowest share since 2015), and shoppers expect to do 52% of their holiday purchasing online (down from 56% last year). Simultaneously, the NRF reports that 64% are likely to wait until Thanksgiving weekend to do most of their shopping, and some 182.7 million people plan to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday. New technology is also playing a role, with 59% of holiday shoppers planning to use AI tools for recommendations, gift ideas, and price comparisons.

Overall, consumers appear poised to keep spending, which is encouraging given the importance of household outlays to the broader US economy and the ongoing challenges of affordability. Nonetheless, forecasts are not guarantees, and holiday sales fell short of expectations last year. Happy holiday shopping – and stay safe!

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Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of more than 3,000 clients over the past four decades.