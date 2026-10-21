Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz Delivers $2.4 Million for Alamo Public Safety Building

U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz joins Alamo Mayor JG Garza, Police Chief Saul Solis, and other city officials in holding a ceremonial $2.4 million check representing federal funding secured for a new public safety building in Alamo, Texas. The investment will support improved facilities for the city’s police officers and first responders. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

ALAMO, Texas — U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz announced $2.4 million in federal funding for a public safety building in Alamo, joining Mayor JG Garza, Police Chief Saul Solis, city commissioners and other officials for a presentation recognizing the investment in local law enforcement and emergency services.

The funding will support a facility intended to improve working conditions, coordination, and operational capabilities for the city’s public safety personnel.

- Advertisement -







Garza thanked De La Cruz for securing the funding and credited city employees, administrators and commissioners for advancing infrastructure improvements since 2023.

“Today I stand before you as your mayor, proud of what we’ve accomplished since 2023, over $150 million in ongoing projects,” Garza said.

U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz stands beside the ceremonial $2.4 million check she has just signed during a presentation at the City of Alamo, Texas. The federal funding will support a new public safety building designed to improve facilities for the city’s police officers and first responders. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

He explained that grants, federal funding, state funding, and other allocations have helped offset project costs.

“At the end of the day, it’s been a total team approach,” Garza said. “No one person can get this done by themselves.”

- Advertisement -





Garza also thanked the city’s police officers and administrative staff for their contributions.

Police Chief Saul Solis said the federal investment would strengthen the department’s ability to serve residents.

“An investment of this magnitude can make a tremendous difference in the way we serve our community,” Solis said.

He explained that officers and first responders face demanding responsibilities and need facilities designed to support their daily operations.

“This is an investment not only in a building, but in the people who protect and serve our community every day,” Solis said.

De La Cruz described Alamo as a community with personal significance to her and thanked local officials for prioritizing public safety.

“As the city of Alamo grows, I recognize how important it is to have strong support for our law enforcement and first responders,” she said.

The congresswoman connected public safety with economic development, saying stronger law enforcement contributes to community stability, small business activity, and economic growth.

De La Cruz reported that she has secured more than $50 million for community-funded projects since entering Congress, including the $2.4 million designated for Alamo’s public safety building.

She also said she requested more than $40 million for 20 community-funded projects across South Texas this year.

Discussing constituent services, De La Cruz reported that her local office had closed more than 818 cases in 2026, helping residents navigate federal agencies, including Social Security, the Internal Revenue Service, and Veterans Affairs.

She said those efforts had saved South Texans approximately $3.5 million.

During the ceremony, De La Cruz signed a ceremonial $2.4 million check for the city.

She also presented commemorative challenge coins to law enforcement officers in recognition of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The event concluded with officials gathering for photographs, marking the federal investment in Alamo’s public safety infrastructure.