Alamo Mayor JG Garza Credits Teamwork for More Than $150 Million in Ongoing City Projects

Alamo Mayor JG Garza and U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz hold a ceremonial $2.4 million check during a funding presentation at the City of Alamo Commissioners’ Chamber. The federal investment will support a new public safety building designed to improve facilities for the city’s police officers and first responders. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

ALAMO, Texas — Mayor JG Garza says teamwork, outside funding and cooperation among city officials have helped Alamo advance more than $150 million in ongoing projects since 2023, including a new public safety building supported by $2.4 million in federal funding.

Speaking during a ceremony attended by U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz, city commissioners, Police Chief Saul Solis and other officials, Garza credited the city’s progress to the combined efforts of its elected leadership, administration and employees.

- Advertisement -





“Today I stand before you as your mayor, proud of what we’ve accomplished since 2023, over $150 million in ongoing projects,” Garza said.

The mayor explained that the city has pursued different sources of financial assistance to move projects forward while offsetting costs through grants and government funding.

“A lot of that has been offset by grants, by federal funding, by state funding, by different allocations,” Garza said.

He described the city’s approach as a collective effort rather than the work of any single official.

- Advertisement -





“At the end of the day, it’s been a total team approach,” he said. “No one person can get this done by themselves. It takes a total team.”

Garza said city personnel continue working to identify solutions and find ways to accomplish projects that serve the community.

The mayor specifically recognized his fellow city commissioners for their work and commitment to municipal responsibilities.

“I truly, truly want to thank my colleagues, the commissioners, for all they do, all the hard work that they put in day in and day out,” he said.

He also thanked the city’s administration, police officers and employees, recognizing their contributions to Alamo’s operations and development efforts.

The latest federal funding announcement concerned a proposed public safety facility intended to improve working conditions and operational support for police officers and first responders.

Garza thanked De La Cruz for helping secure the $2.4 million investment.

“Thank you to Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz for this funding. It will help our community tremendously,” he said.

Police Chief Saul Solis reinforced the mayor’s message, thanking the city commission, senior leadership and staff for their commitment to obtaining resources for public safety personnel.

Solis said the planned building would provide better infrastructure, coordination and working conditions for officers and first responders.

De La Cruz praised the city’s commitment to public safety and its residents.

“I want to thank you all so much for loving Alamo so much, for caring about its residents and really for all that you do,” she said.

During the ceremony, De La Cruz signed a ceremonial check representing the federal contribution.

Garza’s remarks placed the funding announcement within the broader work undertaken by the city since 2023. While he did not identify every project included in the more than $150 million total, he emphasized that the city’s progress depends on continued cooperation and the ability to secure outside financial support.

The mayor closed by thanking everyone involved and expressing appreciation for the opportunity to continue serving Alamo.

See related story: