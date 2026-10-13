Celebrating the Life of RJ Mitte﻿

The City of Brownsville joins family, friends and communities across the nation in mourning the passing of Roy Frank “RJ” Mitte III, an accomplished actor, passionate advocate for individuals with disabilities and devoted philanthropist whose commitment to Brownsville helped create opportunities for our community. Mitte passed away Monday, October 12, at the age of 34. Image courtesy of The City of Brownsville

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The City of Brownsville joins family, friends and communities across the nation in mourning the passing of Roy Frank “RJ” Mitte III, an accomplished actor, passionate advocate for individuals with disabilities and devoted philanthropist whose commitment to Brownsville helped create opportunities for our community. Mitte passed away Monday, October 12, at the age of 34.

While millions around the world knew RJ for his memorable portrayal of Walter “Flynn” White Jr. in the acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, the Brownsville community knew him for something equally meaningful: his generous spirit, his genuine kindness and his belief in the power of giving back.

Check out the gallery below to se more images of the life of RJ Mitte. All images are courtesy of The City of Brownsville

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As president of the Roy F. and Joann Cole Mitte Foundation, RJ proudly carried forward his family’s philanthropic legacy, rooted in his grandfather’s deep connection to Brownsville. Through his leadership and partnerships with local organizations, he helped advance initiatives supporting the arts, education, cultural enrichment and opportunities for children and families.

His commitment was especially evident through his work with the Mitte Cultural District and the transformation of the former Brownsville Museum of Fine Art into The Mitte: Arts and Cultural Center. These efforts reflected his belief that art, culture and education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of background or ability.

Recently, RJ joined the community in celebrating the Mitte Cultural District’s official designation as a Texas Cultural District by the Texas Commission on the Arts. During that celebration, he reflected on the opportunities still ahead for Brownsville, declaring: “This is not the finish line, this is the starting line.”

Those words now carry special meaning, reflecting a vision and commitment that will continue to inspire the community he cared so deeply about.

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Beyond his contributions to Brownsville, RJ used his international platform to advocate for disability awareness, inclusion and greater representation in entertainment. Living with cerebral palsy, he worked to challenge stereotypes and create opportunities for others, demonstrating that every individual deserves to be seen, heard and valued.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr., remembering RJ’s extraordinary contributions to the community, described him as a force for good whose dedication to local arts and cultural organizations would have a lasting impact.

“His legacy is lasting and profound,” wrote Mayor Cowen said in a public tribute. “I will miss you, RJ. Rest in peace, my friend.”

For Brownsville, RJ’s legacy extends far beyond his achievements on screen or his philanthropic leadership. It lives in the cultural spaces he helped strengthen, the young people who will discover their talents through the arts and the opportunities his generosity helped make possible.

Rest in peace, RJ. Thank you for believing in Brownsville.

In Lieu of Flowers The family of RJ Mitte kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his memory consider making a donation to support cerebral palsy research. Contributions made in his honor will help advance research and carry forward his lifelong commitment to advocacy, awareness and improving the lives of individuals living with cerebral palsy.

Information source: the City of Brownsville