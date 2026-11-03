ICE Officer Surrenders in Court as Defense Challenges Harris County Prosecution

A surveillance video screenshot shows Miguel Parra Hernandez running ahead of an SUV on a Houston roadway during the October 10, 2026, incident involving ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales. The footage was presented during the October 30 press conference led by Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare. Screenshot from surveillance footage presented by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

HOUSTON, Texas — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Mario Alberto Morales voluntarily surrendered in a Harris County courtroom Monday, November 2, 2026, following his indictment on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Morales appeared before District Judge Matthew Peneguy, who set bond at $30,000. Morales surrendered directly in the courtroom under a non-arrest bond procedure and was not booked into jail.

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Prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond, while defense attorneys sought $25,000.

The charge stems from an October 10 incident near Clay Road and Highway 6 in northwest Houston, where ICE officers pursued a white pickup truck carrying two men.

Both men fled the vehicle. During the pursuit, Morales’ SUV struck Miguel Parra Hernandez, a construction worker who suffered serious leg injuries requiring medical treatment.

On Friday, October 30, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez held a press conference announcing the grand jury indictment.

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During the presentation, officials showed surveillance footage, Morales’ body-camera recording and portions of a 911 call. Prosecutors said the recordings supported their allegations concerning the officer’s actions during the pursuit.

Gonzalez discussed the Sheriff’s Office investigation and the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to investigate potential criminal conduct involving officers.

The defense maintains Morales swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle and describes the incident as an accident.

Following Monday’s court appearance, Teare rejected allegations that the prosecution was politically motivated.

“I don’t know what side is on the other side of people getting run over,” Teare told reporters. “But this is not a political prosecution.”

Teare said prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which returned the indictment.

Michael Wynne, Morales’ lead defense attorney, addressed reporters after the hearing, with Morales standing behind him.

Wynne questioned whether a local district attorney should prosecute a federal officer for actions undertaken during immigration enforcement operations.

“We feel that is unfair and improper to make Mr. Morales the recipient of partisan politics,” Wynne said.

The attorney said the defense intends to pursue the case in federal court.

“We’ll press this case and litigate it the way the framers designed it, that is, in a federal forum,” Wynne said.

Morales’ defense team also includes attorney David Lindenmuth and former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

In a statement reported by Houston news organizations, ICE characterized the indictment as a political stunt and disputed allegations that Morales intentionally struck Hernandez.

Morales is scheduled to return to court December 2. A conviction on the second-degree felony charge could carry a prison sentence of two to 20 years.

The allegations remain unproven, and Morales is presumed innocent unless convicted.

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