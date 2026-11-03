DOJ Charges 63 Individuals in Election-Related Crimes

The Justice Department announced charges involving 63 individuals, including four illegal aliens, in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes across the country. Image for illustration purposes

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U.S. Department of Justice

The Justice Department announced charges involving 63 individuals, including four illegal aliens, in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes across the country. The cases include voting by aliens in federal elections, false claims of U.S. citizenship to register to vote or to vote, and the fraudulent submission of a voter registration application in another state.

“This announcement marks the largest surge of voter-fraud arrests since President Trump returned to office,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “These foreign nationals allegedly took advantage of the trust of the American people and flouted the laws that govern our nation’s elections. This Department of Justice will continue investigating and prosecuting voter fraud to restore confidence in our electoral system.”

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In the last nine weeks alone, the Department has charged 195 aliens across 25 states with illegal voting and registration offenses. Since the beginning of this Administration, we have charged 239 people with voting fraud-related offenses.

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