Governor Champions Texas Energy At University Lands Fireside Chat

Governor Greg Abbott championed Texas’ energy leadership and booming economy during a fireside chat at the University Lands Energy Forum. Photo: Office of The Governor

Texas Border Business

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ODESSA, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott championed Texas’ energy leadership and booming economy during a fireside chat at the University Lands Energy Forum.

“Texas is more than a production hub, we are a stabilizing force for the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Our growing, skilled workforce and innovative training programs make the Lone Star State the blueprint for economic success. The men and women of the Texas oil and gas industry are vital to our thriving economy as we build a stronger, more prosperous future for generations to come.”

The Governor was joined by Chair of the University Lands Advisory Board and University of Texas System Regent Stuart Stedman, and Vice Chairman of the University of Texas System Board of Regents Rad Weaver.

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During the fireside chat, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ surge in job creation and business expansion, leadership in global energy, and growing workforce. He also discussed the state’s future in education, transportation, and border security.

Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas has become the eighth-largest economy in the world and is home to 57 Fortune 500 headquarters. The state has cemented its position as America’s energy leader, with Texas’ oil and gas industry supporting 1.4 million jobs.