PSJA ISD and Tri-City Partners Mark 25 Years of Red Ribbon Parades

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD), in partnership with the cities of Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo, hosted the 25th Annual PSJA Tri-City Red Ribbon Parade on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in San Juan. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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SAN JUAN, Texas – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD), in partnership with the cities of Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo, hosted the 25th Annual PSJA Tri-City Red Ribbon Parade on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in San Juan, Texas, bringing together students, families, educators, and community members to promote drug prevention and encourage healthy, drug-free lifestyles.

The parade showcased the spirit, creativity, and collaboration of PSJA, featuring performances by district bands, cheerleaders, and dance teams, along with colorful floats promoting drug prevention, wellness, and positive decision-making. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

The annual parade marked the start of PSJA ISD’s Red Ribbon Week campaign, which encourages students to make positive choices and understand the importance of staying drug-free. This year’s campaign carries the message, “Be a Hero. Stay Drug-Free,” reminding students that they can take an active role in protecting their health, making responsible decisions, and setting positive examples for their peers.

The parade showcased the spirit, creativity, and collaboration of PSJA, featuring performances by district bands, cheerleaders, and dance teams, along with colorful floats promoting drug prevention, wellness, and positive decision-making.

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As PSJA ISD continues its Red Ribbon Week activities, the district encourages students, employees, families, and community members to carry this message into their daily lives and help create a future where every student has the support and knowledge needed to make healthy choices.

PSJA would like to congratulate the float winners of the 25th Annual PSJA Tri-City Red Ribbon Parade.

Enjoying the celebration. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

Elementary 1st – Graciela Garcia Elementary 2nd – Alfred Sorenson Elementary 3rd – John Doedyns Elementary Secondary 1st – Audie Murphy Middle School 2nd – Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School 3rd – Raul Yzaguirre Middle School

Information source: PSJA ISD