Engineering Firm Garver Opens New Harlingen Office to Expand RGV Presence

The new office represents a $5 million investment and serves as a regional hub supporting Garver’s water and wastewater infrastructure work in South Texas and across the country. Image courtesy of Harlingen EDC

Texas Border Business

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HARLINGEN, Texas – Harlingen is celebrating a major economic investment as engineering firm Garver officially opened its new regional office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda, representatives from the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation, the Greater Chamber of Harlingen, City Commissioners, and community leaders gathered today to mark the opening of the new facility and Garver’s continued growth in the Rio Grande Valley.

The new office represents a $5 million investment and serves as a regional hub supporting Garver’s water and wastewater infrastructure work in South Texas and across the country.

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Garver first established its Harlingen Water Design Center in 2017. Since then, the local team has grown to 54 employees and is expected to create up to 50 additional jobs as the company continues expanding in the region.

Company leaders say the new 25,000-square-foot facility provides room for continued growth and can accommodate up to 100 employees.

Beyond its business investment, Garver has contributed more than $59,000 to local schools, colleges, and nonprofit organizations, with most of those donations supporting STEM education programs.

The office is the cornerstone of a larger 70-acre, mixed-use development near Harlingen’s medical district, a project expected to include commercial, retail, residential, medical, and professional office space.

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Local officials and business leaders say the project strengthens Harlingen’s position as a destination for economic development while demonstrating Garver’s long-term commitment to the Rio Grande Valley.

Information source: Harlingen EDC

About Harlingen Economic Development Corporation

The Harlingen Economic Development Corporation (EDC) partners with businesses, investors, and local stakeholders to strengthen the economic vitality of Harlingen, Texas. Guided by a mission to enhance the quality of life for all residents, the Harlingen EDC delivers strategic, outcome-driven initiatives designed to attract and retain businesses, expand employment opportunities, and cultivate a vibrant, forward-thinking business climate. These collective efforts position Harlingen as a dynamic place to live, work, and do business.

About Garver:

Founded in 1919, Garver is an employee-owned engineering, planning, and environmental services firm focused on aviation, transportation, buildings, federal, water and wastewater services; surveying; advisory services; and construction engineering and inspection. In the top 100 of Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms list, with more than 1,400 employees, Garver provides an exceptional level of client service that reflects our people-first culture, which has achieved Zweig Group Best Firm to Work For Legacy Status. Learn how Garver invests in people and places they call home at GarverUSA.com.