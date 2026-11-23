Leadership is often measured by accomplishments, but sometimes its greatest influence is found in the standards it inspires others to achieve. For six years, Sandra Charlton brought that distinction to the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco, combining professional expertise, high expectations and a genuine kindness that left a lasting impression on the organization and its staff. Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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WESLACO, Texas – Leadership is often measured by accomplishments, but sometimes its greatest influence is found in the standards it inspires others to achieve. For six years, Sandra Charlton brought that distinction to the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco, combining professional expertise, high expectations and a genuine kindness that left a lasting impression on the organization and its staff.

The Weslaco EDC will recognize Charlton for six years of dedicated service on its Board of Directors, including her tenure as board president, where her attention to detail, thoughtful leadership and commitment to excellence helped elevate the organization’s performance.

As a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Charlton brought financial discipline and a meticulous approach to reviewing budgets, incentive negotiations and public investments. Her professional background strengthened the board’s oversight while reinforcing the importance of accountability and responsible stewardship of economic development resources.

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Her influence, however, extended beyond financial oversight. Charlton established a level of expectation that challenged the organization to continually improve, while her patience and gracious demeanor created an environment where staff felt encouraged and supported in meeting those standards.

“Sandra held us to exceptionally high standards, but she had a remarkable way of delivering those expectations with patience, kindness and encouragement,” said Steven M. Valdez, executive director of the Weslaco EDC. “She never made excellence feel like a burden. Instead, she inspired our staff and me to continually raise the bar, embrace new challenges and strive for even greater excellence in everything we do.”

Charlton’s commitment extended well beyond the boardroom. With nearly perfect board meeting attendance, she also served as a Red Coat Ambassador for the Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce, regularly attending groundbreakings, ribbon cuttings and community events. Her approachable demeanor and genuine interest in others helped strengthen relationships with business owners, residents and community leaders.

During her six years of service, the EDC supported 110 projects, helped create 1,722 jobs and contributed to more than $234.6 million in capital investment. Over the past four years alone, more than 70 businesses selected Weslaco for new locations or expansion, reflecting the city’s growing appeal to investors and entrepreneurs.

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Among the significant accomplishments during her tenure was the EDC’s acquisition of 147 acres for the Mid Valley International Industrial Park, an investment designed to position Weslaco for long-term industrial growth. Through infrastructure development and the creation of shovel-ready sites, the industrial park has become an important recruitment asset, with more than half of its available property sold in less than four years. Charlton’s participation in these decisions helped advance the EDC’s strategy of attracting manufacturers, distributors and other primary-job employers.

While supporting major investments such as the $50 million Sam’s Club development, Charlton also recognized the importance of Weslaco’s smaller, locally owned businesses. She maintained a particular interest in downtown revitalization and the opportunities it presents for entrepreneurs, property owners and established merchants. Projects such as Southern Roots Market’s planned transformation of the historic former Guaranty State Bank building reflected the kind of reinvestment she believed could strengthen downtown’s character and economic vitality.

Her perspective reinforced an important principle: Weslaco’s economic success depends not only on attracting national retailers and industrial employers, but also on supporting the small businesses that have long formed the foundation of the community’s retail economy.

“Serving on the Weslaco EDC Board has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I’ve always believed that when we hold ourselves to higher standards, we create greater opportunities for the people we serve. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, but what I will treasure most are the relationships, the teamwork and knowing that our efforts helped make Weslaco a better place for future generations,” Charlton said.

Valdez said Charlton’s legacy will be remembered as much for her character as for her contributions.

“I’ve watched Sandra grow into a confident and respected leader, without ever losing the warmth, humility and sense of humor that make her so special. She brought out the best in people, including me, and I will always be grateful for her leadership, her friendship and the example she leaves behind.”

Charlton and fellow outgoing director Jerry Gonzalez will be honored during the Weslaco EDC Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Greet & Gather, 331 S. Texas Blvd., Weslaco, Texas.

About the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco

The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco is committed to fostering a vibrant and sustainable local economy by attracting new businesses, supporting existing businesses, and promoting job creation. Through its strategic initiatives, the EDC has helped transform Weslaco into a dynamic community that welcomes growth and innovation.