Nearly $4 Million In CTE Grants Announced

Governor Greg Abbott announced $3.7 million in Perkins Leadership Grantsawarded to 13 Texas public two-year postsecondary institutions for the development of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced $3.7 million in Perkins Leadership Grants awarded to 13 Texas public two-year postsecondary institutions for the development of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

“Texas’ skilled workforce is critical to our state’s economic success,” said Governor Abbott. “With these grants, community and technical colleges can develop or redesign programs for in-demand occupations and recruit and retain instructors to train the next generation of the workforce.”

“The Perkins Leadership Grants support our Texas colleges in creating innovative CTE programs that attract and motivate students,” said Texas Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser. “They also help colleges recruit the best CTE instructors, ensuring students get the quality training they need to secure high-skill, high-wage careers that fill critical needs in our economy. This is how we Build a Talent Strong Texas.”

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The award recipients for the 2026-2027 grant cycle are:

Emerging and Current High-Demand Credentials

Lamar Institute of Technology – $254,600

Southwest Texas College – $293,892

Tarrant County College District – $299,929

Texas Southmost College – $298,305

Texas State Technical College – $278,739

Recruitment and Retention of CTE Educators in Postsecondary Education

Del Mar College – $206,000

El Paso Community College District – $299,638

Lamar State College-Orange – $297,250

San Jacinto College District – $299,991

Tyler Junior College – $300,000

Western Texas College – $300,000

Prison Education – Preparing for Reentry

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Central Texas College – $300,000

Lee College – $297,144

The Perkins Leadership Grants are replacing the Perkins Field Based Innovation Program (FIP) and Perkins Excellence in Access and Opportunity Program (PEAOP), which were phased out on August 31, 2026. The update refocuses grants based on the latest labor market needs.