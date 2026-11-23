The Rio Grande Valley Partnership is inviting business leaders, elected officials, and community stakeholders to participate in RGV Days at the Capitol, scheduled for February 2–3, 2027, in Austin during the 90th Texas Legislative Session. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

The Rio Grande Valley Partnership is inviting business leaders, elected officials, and community stakeholders to participate in RGV Days at the Capitol, scheduled for February 2–3, 2027, in Austin during the 90th Texas Legislative Session.

The two-day gathering will provide participants with opportunities to meet state lawmakers, discuss regional priorities, and communicate the needs of South Texas communities.

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According to the RGV Partnership, the event is intended to strengthen communication between Rio Grande Valley representatives and state officials responsible for decisions affecting communities throughout the region.

A central feature of the program will be organized visits to legislative offices, allowing participants to meet directly with state representatives and senators.

These meetings will give business owners, community organizations, and regional leaders opportunities to discuss local concerns and advocate for policies addressing the Rio Grande Valley’s interests.

Participants will also hear from members of the Rio Grande Valley’s legislative delegation during a scheduled luncheon.

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The program includes recognition of attendees in the Texas Senate and House of Representatives chambers, a welcome mixer, and a reception at the Capitol.

The RGV Partnership is encouraging organizations and individuals across the region to participate and bring local perspectives to discussions with state officials.

The Texas Legislature meets every two years in regular session to consider legislation, state spending and other public policy matters. The 90th Legislative Session provides the setting for the upcoming regional gathering.

For business and community representatives, the scheduled office visits offer an opportunity to communicate directly with lawmakers about issues affecting their respective communities.

The RGV Partnership said the event is designed to connect participants with decisionmakers whose work affects the entire Rio Grande Valley.

Registration includes all scheduled activities, including legislative meetings, the delegation luncheon, and the Capitol reception.

A limited number of hotel rooms will be available at special group rates for registered participants. Lodging information will be provided during the registration process.

The registration deadline is January 15, 2027. Participants can register online at https://form.jotform.com/263055348606055.

For additional information, interested individuals may contact the RGV Partnership at sandra@rgvpartnership.com.

The February gathering will bring Rio Grande Valley representatives to Austin while lawmakers consider legislation and state priorities, giving regional leaders a chance to present their concerns directly to elected officials.