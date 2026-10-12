Domestic Violence Claims 160 Lives in Texas During 2025, New Report Reveals

Domestic violence claimed the lives of 160 Texans in 2025, according to a report released October 1, 2026, by the Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV), documenting the continuing impact of intimate partner violence across the state.

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN, Texas — Domestic violence claimed the lives of 160 Texans in 2025, according to a report released October 1, 2026, by the Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV), documenting the continuing impact of intimate partner violence across the state.

The annual Honoring Texas Victims Report, released during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recorded 136 women and 24 men killed by current or former intimate partners or stalkers. The total represents one fewer victim than in 2024.

Five female victims were pregnant, and nine victims were identified as LGBTQIA+. The homicides left 128 minor children and 95 adult children without one or both parents.

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An additional 15 children, relatives, friends, and bystanders were killed in connection with the incidents. The report lists 180 total deaths associated with these cases.

“In 2025, Texas lost 160 individuals – primarily women – to intimate partner homicide and more than 240,000 family violence offenses were reported by the Department of Public Safety,” said Gloria Aguilera Terry, TCFV’s chief executive officer.

Harris County recorded the highest number of intimate partner homicides with 26 victims, followed by Dallas County with 21, Tarrant County with 16, Bexar County with 13, Williamson County with seven and Travis County with six.

According to the report, 69% of victims were killed with firearms. The youngest victim was 16 years old, while the oldest was 89.

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Of the 160 victims, 88 were killed in homes shared with their perpetrators, while another 20 died in their own homes. The report also found that 32% of offenders had a known history of violence.

Additionally, 54 perpetrators died by suicide after killing their intimate partners.

“Family violence is knowable, predictable and preventable, and it affects far more than just the people in the intimate relationship,” said Rosie Martinez, TCFV’s Coordinated Responses and Safety Strategies Director.

TCFV identified the creation of the Family Violence Criminal Homicide Prevention Task Force under Senate Bill 1946 in 2026 as an important development in statewide prevention efforts.

The task force, operating under the Office of the Governor, examines risk factors including strangulation, firearm access and stalking. Its members will develop recommendations ahead of the 90th Texas Legislative Session.

The report also introduces case disposition information, allowing readers to review legal outcomes associated with individual homicides.

TCFV released its findings during an Austin town hall attended by survivors, advocates, legislators, and community representatives.

The organization plans to use the findings to support legislative proposals addressing survivor protection and offender accountability.

The complete report, including narratives documenting all 160 victims, is available at www.tcfv.org/publications.