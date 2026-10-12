City of Pharr Draws Record 30,000 Attendees to 4th Annual Avocado Festival

The City of Pharr is celebrating the success of its 4th Annual Avocado Festival, which drew a record-breaking crowd of over 30-thousand people to Downtown Pharr on Saturday, October 10, 2026, surpassing attendance at each of the event’s previous three years. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr

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PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr is celebrating the success of its 4th Annual Avocado Festival, which drew a record-breaking crowd of over 30-thousand people to Downtown Pharr on Saturday, October 10, 2026, surpassing attendance at each of the event’s previous three years.



Thousands of residents and visitors from Pharr, across the Rio Grande Valley, and throughout Texas came together for a day of live music, entertainment, food, and community celebration honoring one of the key products that helps keep Pharr moving. Entertainment throughout the festival was led by headliners Los Palominos and featured country music superstar Braxton Keith, bringing an exciting lineup of performances to this year’s celebration.

Check out the gallery below with more images of the celebration in Downtown Pharr: All photos courtesy of The City pf Pharr

The Avocado Festival highlights the importance of avocados and fresh produce to the region’s economy and the vital role the Pharr International Bridge plays in moving fruits, vegetables, and other goods across the U.S.-Mexico border. As one of the region’s key gateways for international trade, the bridge helps connect local communities to global markets, bringing products from across the border to tables throughout the country.



The City of Pharr extends its sincere appreciation to all festival sponsors, including presenting sponsors Fiesta Nissan Edinburg and Bert Ogden Nissan McAllen, for their generous support. The City also thanks the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce for its partnership in making this year’s festival possible.



Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez and the Pharr City Commission expressed their excitement over the community’s enthusiastic response and the festival’s continued growth. “We are proud to see so many people come together in Pharr to celebrate our community, our culture, and the important role our international bridge plays in connecting us to the world,” said Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez. “The incredible turnout reflects the excitement surrounding this event, and we thank everyone who joined us, along with our sponsors and partners who helped make it possible.”

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Watch a video of the celebration form the City of Pharr Below:

As the City looks ahead to Avocado Festival 2027, community feedback remains an important part of making each year’s celebration even better. Residents and visitors are encouraged to share their experiences and suggestions by completing the Avocado Festival survey at surveymonkey.com/r/AvoFest27. The survey is also accessible through the City of Pharr Facebook page.



The City of Pharr thanks everyone who attended and helped make Avocado Festival 2026 a memorable celebration. The City looks forward to welcoming the community back next year for another opportunity to celebrate Pharr, its people, and the products that help drive its economy.