Chano’s 33rd Annual Birthday Bash and Christmas Toy Drive to Benefit Children at McAllen Respite Center

Organizers of Chano’s 33rd Annual Birthday Bash and Christmas Toy Drive are preparing for another holiday fundraiser benefiting migrant children served by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley at the McAllen Humanitarian Respite Center. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

EDINBURG, Texas — Organizers of Chano’s 33rd Annual Birthday Bash and Christmas Toy Drive are preparing for another holiday fundraiser benefiting migrant children served by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley at the McAllen Humanitarian Respite Center.

The annual event is scheduled for December 10, 2026, at Barrel House Kitchen Restaurant in Edinburg, and will be hosted by Hidalgo County Court at Law No. 8 Judge Omar Maldonado.

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The charitable tradition began 33 years ago when Justice Nora Longoria and Luciano “Chano” Garza III, longtime friends who celebrate their birthdays in December, decided to use the occasion to collect Christmas gifts for children in need.

The initiative initially supported several nonprofit organizations, including Channel 5 Toy Drive, Toys for Tots and Miracle Kids of South Texas, before extending its efforts to children receiving assistance at the McAllen Respite Center.

“We started out donating to Channel 5 Toy Drive, Toys for Tots, Miracle Kids of South Texas and several other nonprofit organizations before we continued donating and helping Sister Norma Seni Pimentel’s children at McAllen Respite Center,” Garza said.

Garza credited sponsors’ continued participation for sustaining the annual effort.

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“We are so grateful to all of our Toy Drive Sponsors who continue opening their generous hearts each December to help brighten Christmastime for these innocent children,” he said.

Sister Norma Seni Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, expressed appreciation for the organizers and supporters who contribute toys each Christmas.

“We are so grateful to these Toy Drive Sponsors, and especially my dear friends Chano Garza and Justice Nora Longoria, for always opening up their big, gentle hearts and collecting these Christmas toys for our children here at the Respite Center,” Sister Norma said.

She explained that the donated toys benefit migrant children passing through the center, where families receive humanitarian assistance.

“The holidays are always difficult for these less fortunate children and their families, and every Christmas toy, from a Barbie, bear, baseball, fire truck, etc., helps to put a smile on these children’s beautiful faces,” she said.

Sister Norma also thanked the sponsors for their continued generosity.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generous donations, and love at Christmastime,” she said.

Organizers are inviting individuals, businesses, and community organizations to participate by sponsoring the event or contributing new, unwrapped Christmas toys.

A collection box will be available at Barrel House Kitchen Restaurant throughout November and December for residents wishing to donate.

Those interested in supporting the toy drive may contact Sister Norma through Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley or Garza at 956-854-6833 or lsgarza3@yahoo.com.