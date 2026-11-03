DHR Health Expands Kidney Transplant Program with Transplant Nephrologist, Dr. Victor E. Prado

As part of its ongoing commitment to bringing world-class healthcare to the Rio Grande Valley, DHR Health is pleased to announce the addition of double board-certified transplant nephrologist, Dr. Victor E. Prado. Image courtesy of DHR Health

Texas Border Business

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – As part of its ongoing commitment to bringing world-class healthcare to the Rio Grande Valley, DHR Health is pleased to announce the addition of double board-certified transplant nephrologist, Dr. Victor E. Prado. Dr. Prado will provide care to patients at DHR Health’s Transplant Institute, the only kidney transplant facility of its kind serving patients throughout the RGV, Laredo, Corpus Christi, and surrounding communities.

A native of Lima, Peru and bilingual in English and Spanish, Dr. Prado graduated from medical school at the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, in Peru. He completed his residency in internal medicine at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago, Illinois and went on to complete two fellowships in general nephrology and transplant nephrology at the University of California San Francisco.

“We greatly welcome Dr. Prado to DHR Health as we are committed to expanding access to specialized medical services in our area, so patients and their families don’t have to travel outside of the Rio Grande Valley to receive the advanced and high-quality care that they need,” said Marissa Castaneda, senior executive vice president at DHR Health.

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