Positive Quail Surveys Signal Another Successful Season Ahead

uail season kicks off Nov. 1, and the annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) roadside survey signaled good population numbers going into opening day. Good habitat conditions, along with timely rainfall, helped bobwhite and scaled quail production. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD)

AUSTIN – Quail season kicks off Nov. 1, and the annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) roadside survey signaled good population numbers going into opening day. Good habitat conditions, along with timely rainfall, helped bobwhite and scaled quail production.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists covered over 3,300 road miles in early August during our annual roadside quail surveys,” said Patrick Schutz, TPWD Upland Game Bird Program Leader. “Overall, the numbers were once again in good shape in this year’s surveys, and we anticipate a good season for hunters especially in the South Texas and Trans Pecos regions where populations have traditionally been the strongest.”

- Advertisement -







Bobwhite quail faced a mixture of habitat conditions and weather patterns throughout the state which resulted in a fluctuating population by ecoregions. Despite some challenges, most ecoregions had an above average number of bobwhites observed per route when compared to the 15-year average.

In north Texas, public hunting opportunities for bobwhite quail hunting are available at MatadorWildlife Management Area (WMA), Gene Howe WMA, and Teacup Mountain WMA. Teacup Mountain WMA is a relatively new 11,091-acre WMA that is actively being managed for a suite of wildlife, including bobwhite quail. Even though the 2026 survey revealed slightly lower numbers compared to last year, the Rolling Plains will continue to provide solid chances for hunters looking to harvest birds.

In South Texas, the average number of bobwhites seen per route by biologists was 10.17, which is still above the 15-year mean of 9.92. Timely rains and quality habitat conditions resulted in multiple successful hatches being reported in this ecoregion. Public hunting opportunities can be found at the Chaparral and James E. Daughtrey WMAs.

“TPWD biologists anticipated bobwhite populations to be impacted by the hot and dry weather we experienced this summer,” said Schutz. “However, we were pleased with this year’s survey results statewide. I encourage taking first time quail hunters out to experience the thrill of a covey rise!”

- Advertisement -







According to the 2026 survey, scaled quail populations continued their upward trend with the average number of birds exceeding the 15-year average in most ecoregions. Late spring rains and excellent habitat conditions in the Trans-Pecos and Edwards Plateau delivered a boost in nesting that resulted in multiple brood observations in both regions.

The Edwards Plateau had the largest increase in scaled quail sightings during this year’s August surveys. The average number of scaled quail seen in the Edwards Plateau was 29.88 per route compared to 14.00 last year, which is significantly above the 15-year mean of 8.38. TPWD biologists expect Black Gap and Elephant Mountain WMAs to provide good opportunities for public hunters in search of scaled quail to harvest.

“Scaled quail have taken full advantage of the quality habitat conditions and rainfall out west,” added Schutz. “This should provide ample opportunities this season for those hunters willing to put in a few miles chasing these exceptional birds.”

TPWD provides a full regional breakdown of this year’s TPWD quail index survey for northern bobwhite and scaled quail, including highlights and prospects. For county specific outlooks, contact a local TPWD wildlife biologist.

Statewide surveys were initiated in 1978 to monitor quail populations and historical data are available on the TPWD website. TPWD surveys are only designed to provide a representation of bobwhite and scaled quail populations at the regional level and local conditions may vary considerably.

Hunters taking advantage of Texas Public Hunting Lands must have the Annual Public Hunting Permit. Public land hunters must check the Public Hunting Lands Map Booklet to review regulations that may apply to specific areas. The Texas Hunt & Fish app can be used to complete on-site registration electronically at a public hunting area.

Information source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD)