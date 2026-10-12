Actor, Philanthropist, and Disability Rights Advocate RJ Mitte Dies at 34

A statement issued by RJ Mitte’s representatives on Monday, October 12, 2026, confirming his death at age 34. Image: Texas A&M University-Commerce Marketing Communications Photography, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

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A statement issued by RJ Mitte’s representatives on Monday, October 12, 2026, confirming his death at age 34.

The official statement begins:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

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The statement continues by recognizing his portrayal of Walter “Flynn” White Jr. in Breaking Bad, his personal experience with cerebral palsy, and his advocacy for disability awareness and inclusion.

It also acknowledges his involvement with United Cerebral Palsy, Shriners Children’s and The Mitte Foundation.

You can read the complete statement here:

PEOPLE — RJ Mitte Dies at 34, Including Statement From His Representative People.com

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The statement was also provided to Deadline and reported by NBC. nbcnewyork.com

The statement is particularly relevant because Mitte died in Brownsville, Texas, and served as president of The Mitte Foundation.

His representatives did not disclose a cause of death.