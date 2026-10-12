Texas A&M–Kingsville Names David Deanda to Distinguished Alumni Class

David Deanda, Jr. Courtesy photo. Bgd TAMUK Facebook

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

Texas A&M University–Kingsville has selected S. David Deanda Jr. for its Distinguished Alumni Class of 2026 and will recognize him Oct. 30 during Homecoming Week, according to a university letter sent to Deanda, with a copy provided to Texas Border Business.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Memorial Student Union Building Ballrooms, 1050 W. Santa Gertrudis, on the Kingsville campus. The university is partnering with the Javelina Alumni Association to recognize its former students.

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“The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes individuals whose personal integrity, professional excellence, and enduring contributions have brought distinction, pride, and widespread respect to their alma mater,” the university stated in its Sept. 11 letter.

The letter was signed by Anne Brady Thurwalker, acting vice president for University Advancement, and Dr. Robert H. Vela Jr., university president. It congratulated Deanda on his selection and outlined arrangements for two recognition events during Homecoming Week, Oct. 26–31.

Fellow alumni nominated Deanda, according to the university. A select committee reviewed his nomination before the Javelina Alumni Association Board of Directors recommended him to the President’s Office for the honor.

“Your nomination by fellow alumni is a meaningful recognition of the impact you have made within our university community,” the university wrote.

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The university said Deanda joins more than 100 alumni recognized from the institution’s 100-year history. Its letter also acknowledged his acceptance of the award and invited him to participate in the upcoming Homecoming activities.

The letter lists additional seating at $800 per table or $50 per seat. Guests seeking information about seating or other arrangements may contact the Office of Institutional Advancement through the representative identified in the university’s correspondence.

Deanda will also be recognized at Javelina Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, when the Javelinas play Midwestern State. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the university plans to honor him on the field between the first and second quarters.

The university offered up to 10 football tickets for Deanda and his party. That recognition is separate from the Distinguished Alumni Awards event scheduled for the preceding evening.

For guests needing accommodations, the university arranged a room block at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Kingsville at $159 per night. The letter says the reservation deadline is Friday, Oct. 16.

The university directed questions about the recognition events to Gloria Buff in the Office of Institutional Advancement at (361) 593-4191 or gloria.buff@tamuk.edu.