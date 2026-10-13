260 Additional Cases Filed in the Southern District of Texas in the 1st Week of October

Another 260 people face federal charges for immigration and border security-related crimes from Oct. 2-8. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

HOUSTON – Another 260 people face federal charges for immigration and border security-related crimes from Oct. 2-8.

A total of 177 criminal complaints involved felony reentry after prior removal, while another 41 people face charges of illegal entry. Most of those charged have prior felony convictions involving narcotics, violent crimes, and immigration offenses. In addition, 37 people face human smuggling charges, including 13 illegal aliens. The remaining five cases filed this week involve other immigration crimes and firearms charges.

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The cases are referred or supported by federal law enforcement partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, ICE – Enforcement and Removal Operations, Border Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with additional assistance from state and local law enforcement partners.

The cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigrants, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Under current leadership, public safety and a secure border are the top priorities for the Southern District. Enhanced enforcement both at the border and in the interior of the district have yielded aliens engaged in unlawful activity or with serious criminal histories, including convictions for human trafficking, sexual assault, and violence against children.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas remains one of the busiest in the nation. It represents 43 counties and more than 10 million people covering 44,000 square miles. Assistant U.S. Attorneys from all seven divisions including Houston, Galveston, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Brownsville, McAllen, and Laredo work directly with our law enforcement partners on the federal, state, and local levels to prosecute the suspected offenders of these and other federal crimes.

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An indictment or criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

Updated October 13, 2026