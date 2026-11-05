YOGI Bins Helps Texas Game Wardens Keep Texas Clean

YOGI Bins Makes Donation to Gear Up for Game Wardens, (Left to right): Dr. David Yoskowtiz, Col. Ronald VanderRoest, Phil Lamb, Hunter Stewart, Chairman Paul Foster, David Yeates, Mike Milliman. Photo Credit: Chase Fountain/TPWD

Texas Border Business

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FORT WORTH — Texas Game Wardens spend plenty of time on the road, often in some of the state’s most remote places. Now they have a new way to deal with trash while they’re out in the field, thanks to YOGI Bins, an Austin-based, company with a particular interest in keeping the outdoors litter-free.

Through a partnership with YOGI Bins, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation’s (TPWF) S. Reed Morian Gear Up for Game Wardens program recently purchased 561 trash containers for approximately $105,000, enough to equip every Texas Game Warden. As part of the arrangement, YOGI Bins agreed to donate $50 for each container purchased, presenting a check for $28,050 to support the program at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in Fort Worth on Nov. 5.

The containers attach to pickup trucks, providing a convenient place to collect trash and keep it from blowing away.

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Courtesy of TPWD

“Whether they’re patrolling remote areas of the state, or responding to emergencies, Texas Game Wardens spend a lot of time in their vehicles,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Law Enforcement Division. “These containers give them a convenient place to collect trash until it can be disposed of properly. We’re grateful to Gear Up for Game Wardens for providing this equipment and to YOGI Bins for helping us set a good example for others who enjoy the outdoors.”

YOGI Bins founders Hunter Stewart and Mike Milliman are avid outdoorsmen who saw a need for a better way to keep trash contained in pickup trucks. Their company now makes products aimed at keeping litter off Texas roads and out of the places people hunt, fish and camp.

“We started YOGI because we love being outdoors, and we got tired of seeing trash in the places we care about most,” said Mike Milliman, CEO and co-founder of YOGI Bins. “Texas Game Wardens are out there every day protecting those places, and thanks to Gear Up for Game Wardens, every one of them will have a simple way to collect litter while they’re on the job. As a veteran-owned Texas company, being able to support people who dedicate their careers to serving our state means a lot to us. We’re proud to be part of it.”

Gear Up for Game Wardens raises private funds to purchase specialized equipment for Texas game wardens. Since 2017, donations to the program have helped purchase search and rescue boats, drones, night vision equipment and other specialty equipment used by game wardens across the state.

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“This is a great example of what Gear Up for Game Wardens makes possible through private donations,” said TPWF Executive Director Anne Brown. “We’re able to provide equipment that helps game wardens do their jobs while working with a Texas company that shares our commitment to taking care of the outdoors. We’re grateful to YOGI Bins for their generous contribution to the S. Reed Morian Gear Up for Game Wardens program.”

ABOUT TPWF

Since 1991, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation has worked to advance Texas’ proud outdoor traditions and conserve and enhance our state’s lands, waters and wildlife. Our vision is for all Texans to have access to the wild things and wild places of our state, both now and for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.tpwf.org.

ABOUT YOGI BINS

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YOGI Bins is a veteran-owned company building rugged trash solutions for life outdoors. Made with ocean-bound recycled plastic, its flagship Litter Gitter keeps trash contained, whether on the road, at the job site or out in the field. Through purpose-built products and cleanup sponsorships nationwide, YOGI is building a movement to keep the outdoors clean.YOGI Stands for Clean.

Information source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD)