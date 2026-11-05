TxDOT and Texas DPS Partner to Promote Safe Driving and End Daily Traffic Deaths

Texas has more than 95,000 reasons to end the streak of daily traffic deaths. Each one is a person who never made it home. Image courtesy of TxDOT

Texas Border Business

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – Texas has more than 95,000 reasons to end the streak of daily traffic deaths. Each one is a person who never made it home.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, someone has died on Texas roads every day. More than 95,000 people have been killed in traffic crashes since then, leaving their families and communities devastated.

Nearly 26 years later, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is asking Texans to work together to finally end this deadly streak.

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“Everyone has so many reasons why they want to get home safely. Remember, so does every driver around you,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Each life lost is a reminder of why we all need to work together to end this streak of daily deaths.”

TxDOT, DPS team up for safety

Beginning Nov. 7, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers will distribute safedriving tips during traffic stops for two weeks. The goal is to encourage everyone to end the streak by driving like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe. These tips include:

• Buckle up • Avoid distractions • Drive safe speeds • Get a sober ride • Move over or slow down

“Our Texas Highway Patrol troopers see firsthand how everyday decisions behind the wheel can mean the difference between life and death,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “By buckling up, paying attention and slowing down, never driving impaired and moving over or slowing down for emergency vehicles and roadside responders, every Texan can help make our roads safer. We are proud to partner with TxDOT to remind drivers that getting home safely is a responsibility we all share, and together we can end the streak.”

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In 2025, Texas recorded 3,763 traffic deaths, down nearly 10% from 4,162 in 2024. It’s encouraging, but it’s up to all of us to work together to keep that trend going down.

Building safer roads

TxDOT is investing $16 billion in safety improvements through the state’s 10-year plan. These include design elements like cable barriers, rumble strips and other features and projects that help reduce crashes and save lives.

TxDOT is also working to innovate new ways to reduce crashes, including harnessing AI projects like automatic incident detection software. The agency is also building innovative intersections like roundabouts, which can reduce fatalities at intersections by 90%.

Everyone can help

Every year the streak continues a new milestone is reached, and Texans have thousands more reasons to make safe decisions behind the wheel. By driving like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe, we can all help make the next milestone the day the streak ends.

Drivers can help spread awareness of the importance of ending the streak by posting on social media the changes they’ll make behind the wheel with the hashtag #EndTheStreakTX.

#EndTheStreakTX is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.

Information source: TxDOT