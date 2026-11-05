IDEA Public Schools Names Ed Rivera as New Governing Board Chair

A Brownsville native, Rivera brings more than four decades of experience in business, entrepreneurship, and civic leadership. His career has spanned global business initiatives across 29 countries, along with extensive service supporting higher education and economic development in South Texas. Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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Rio Grande Valley, Texas – IDEA Public Schools announced it has named Ed Rivera Chair of its Governing Board, bringing a seasoned business leader, entrepreneur, and longtime education advocate into the organization’s top governance role.

A Brownsville native, Rivera brings more than four decades of experience in business, entrepreneurship, and civic leadership. His career has spanned global business initiatives across 29 countries, along with extensive service supporting higher education and economic development in South Texas.

Rivera has served on IDEA’s Governing Board as a member and vice chair, contributing to board committees and helping guide the organization through leadership transitions. As Chair, he will help provide strategic governance and oversight as IDEA continues its work serving students and families across Texas and its affiliated regions.

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“Where a child starts should never determine how far they can go,” says Ed Rivera. “As someone who was the first in my family to graduate from college, I understand how transformative educational opportunities can be. I believe IDEA has an important responsibility to ensure students have the support, resources, and strong leadership they need to pursue their potential. I am honored to serve in this role and help advance that promise for the students and families we serve.”

Today, IDEA Public Schools serves approximately 85,000 students across 145 schools in Texas and its affiliates and employs approximately 12,000 people. As one of the largest public-school systems in Texas, IDEA remains focused on delivering strong academic outcomes while preparing students for success in college, career, and life.

As Board Chair, Rivera will focus on supporting strong governance, responsible stewardship, and the long-term sustainability of IDEA’s mission, ensuring the organization remains positioned to create meaningful opportunities for students.

For more information on IDEA Public Schools, please visit www.ideapublicschools.org.

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Information source: IDEA Public Schools