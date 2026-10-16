Voto Latino Foundation and Hispanic Federation Bring “Juntos en el 956” Town Hall to the RGV

Voto Latino Foundation and Hispanic Federation held “Juntos en el 956,” a community town hall in Edinburg, Texas, on Saturday, October 10, launching a six-figure get-out-the-vote operation aimed at the Rio Grande Valley. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas — Voto Latino Foundation and Hispanic Federation held “Juntos en el 956,” a community town hall in Edinburg, Texas, on Saturday, October 10, launching a six-figure get-out-the-vote operation aimed at the Rio Grande Valley.

Judge Armando Marroquin, Hidalgo County Court at Law No. 10, delivered the keynote address, setting the tone for a day focused on turning the Valley’s growing political power into turnout.

A panel of local leaders then spoke about the growing influence of Latino voters, especially in the Rio Grande Valley, and delivered a clear call to action: make a plan to vote early. Drawing on their own experiences, each speaker addressed what this moment means for the Latino community and why showing up matters this November.

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Panelists included:

Frankie Miranda, President and CEO, Hispanic Federation

María Teresa Kumar, President and Co-Founder, Voto Latino Foundation

Jackie Bastard, Executive Director, Jolt

Judge Renee Rodriguez Betancourt, Hidalgo County

Ronnie Cavazos, Chairman, South Texas Builders Association

The conversation was moderated by South Texas-based content creator Claudia Lopez.

Beyond the stage, volunteers helped attendees build personalized voting plans, and learn about early voting ahead of the November 3 election, with sign-ups available for those ready to get involved. The afternoon was built to reach voters where they are. Families enjoyed live performances by Rio Grande Valley-based band Ilüzol, Mariachi Azucenas and Tejano music legend Gary Hobbs, along with food, games and an art installation spelling out V-O-T-A.

Speaking to NBC News, Frankie Miranda explained how the groups are preparing voters:

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“We want to make sure that people are prepared, that people know exactly what to do when they get to the polls, whether their name is there or their name is not there.”

In La Opinión, Voto Latino President María Teresa Kumar spelled out what Rio Grande Valley voters deserve:

“Los votantes latinos de aquí no están desmotivados. Merecen información clara, mensajeros de confianza y un plan.”

On the day of the event, Miranda told Univision 48 what is at stake:

“Queremos que el día siguiente de las elecciones de medio término seamos los latinos, los que estemos en los titulares diciendo: ‘Los latinos decidieron las elecciones de medio término.’”

Voto Latino Foundation is a civic advocacy organization dedicated to educating and empowering the next generation of Latino voters while working to build a more inclusive and representative democracy.

Information source: Voto Latino