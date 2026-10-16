DHS Announces Lowest Fiscal Year Border Crossings in American history 

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection today announced preliminary Fiscal Year 2026 data showcasing a 95% drop in southwest border apprehensions,compared to the Biden Administration, alongside the lowest annual encounters in American history and the first-ever fiscal year with zero Border Patrol releases. USCBP image

Texas Border Business

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WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced preliminary Fiscal Year 2026 data showcasing a 95% drop in southwest border apprehensions, compared to the Biden Administration, alongside the lowest annual encounters in American history and the first-ever fiscal year with zero Border Patrol releases.

Driven by President Donald J. Trump’s policies and the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, FY 2026 combined historic low crossings with strengthened border infrastructure, disrupted cartels, and protected American trade. September marked the 17th consecutive month with ZERO releases.

“President Trump promised the American people a secure border, and the data proves he delivered. Over the past year, CBP recorded its lowest numbers in American history. A stark contrast to Biden, where CBP recorded its highest illegal immigration numbers ever,” said Secretary Mullin. “The results could not be clearer: strong enforcement works. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the hard work of CBP and DHS law enforcement personnel, we have restored control of the border and made America safer than ever.”

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“FY 2026 demonstrated what focused enforcement, strong partnerships, and the commitment of our frontline personnel can achieve,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “DHS and CBP are securing the border, stopping dangerous drugs and criminals, protecting communities, and ensuring our personnel have the resources necessary for this critical mission.”

Historic Border Security Results

CBP’s enforcement posture drove U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions to their lowest level in agency history. The Border Patrol, which completed its first-ever fiscal year with no releases, recorded less than 99,000 southwest border apprehensions in FY 2026—a 95% decline compared with more than 1.8 million per year under President Biden. Total FY 2026 apprehensions (98,708) were 60% lower than the Biden Administration’s single highest month alone (249,740).

Additionally, preliminary data shows total nationwide encounters in FY 2026 were the lowest in agency history at 379,243, compared with 2.7 million per year under Biden (seven times higher). FY 2026 encounters were 88% lower than FY 2023 under Biden, which was the highest fiscal year ever.

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These results reflect sustained enforcement and the deterrent effect of a secure border. Illegal aliens have received a clear message: don’t try to enter the country illegally, or you will be apprehended, detained, and deported.

A Safer Border

President Trump’s policies are also saving lives by reducing unlawful crossings, leading to a dramatic decline in border-related deaths.

Fewer unlawful crossings have contributed to a significant decline in border-related deaths. Preliminary data shows alien deaths identified by the Border Patrol fell nearly 80% in FY 2026 and since January 20, 2025, compared to the Biden Administration.

CBP personnel nevertheless remained ready to respond when lives were at risk. Across the nation, agents, officers, and air and marine personnel conducted search-and-rescue operations and delivered emergency medical aid. These efforts have included railcar rescues, a rescue effort following flooding at the Grand Canyon, and a CBP officer who responded to victims of a plane crash in Miami.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations responded to more than 3,000 medical emergencies during FY 2026, performing CPR on over 50 individuals in cardiac arrest and administering Naloxone for suspected opioid overdoses.

Stronger Infrastructure Along the Border

CBP reached a major construction milestone in FY 2026, completing 250 miles of new border barrier along the southwest border since January 20, 2025. This includes primary and secondary barriers, waterborne barriers, and supporting technology.

Funding from the Working Families Tax Cut Act enabled CBP to accelerate Smart Wall construction. From September 2025 through September 2026, CBP obligated $34.3 billion to support Smart Wall projects across all southwest border states, cementing a generational investment in physical security and operational control.

Drug Interdictions that Save Lives

As the frontline against drug smuggling, CBP is leading federal efforts to combat illicit trafficking.

CBP utilizes cutting-edge nonintrusive inspection technology and intelligence-driven strategies to seize deadly drugs, targeting not just finished products but precursor chemicals, tools, and pill presses.

As a result, preliminary data shows CBP’s drug seizures in FY 2026 totaled nearly 1 million pounds—63% higher than the 600,000-pound annual average of the last four years.

Trade and Tariff Enforcement

CBP plays a central role in enforcing trade law, supporting economic security, and interdicting counterfeit merchandise and goods made with forced labor.

In FY 2026, CBP stopped more than 4,000 shipments valued at over $325 million suspected of involving forced labor and issued eight Withhold Release Orders along with two modifications.

CBP also seized nearly 55.5 million counterfeit goods valued at more than $12.6 billion, including 476,903 items infringing FIFA World Cup intellectual property valued at over $33 million.

By securing the border, intercepting dangerous narcotics, expanding physical barriers, and enforcing lawful trade, CBP has closed vulnerabilities across every front to ensure the long-term safety and prosperity of the American people.

Information source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection