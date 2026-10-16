NADBank Launches New Program to Provide Up to $300M in Financing for Environmental Projects Along the U.S.-Mexico Border

The North American Development Bank (NADBank) announced the launch of the Access to Financing Program (AFP), a new financing tool that will expand access to funding for environmental projects in the U.S.-Mexico border region through qualified financial intermediaries. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The North American Development Bank (NADBank) announced the launch of the Access to Financing Program (AFP), a new financing tool that will expand access to funding for environmental projects in the U.S.-Mexico border region through qualified financial intermediaries.

NADBank will make up to US$300 million available for both public and private sector through financial institutions under the program.

John Beckham, Managing Director of NADBank. Courtesy image

Through this initiative, NADBank will expand support for investments in strategic sectors, prioritizing projects related to drinking water, wastewater, water conservation, solid waste management, air quality, energy and energy efficiency. Eligible initiatives include infrastructure and equipment for water projects, wastewater treatment, low-emission technologies, energy generation and storage, energy efficiency, and high-performance buildings.

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“Approval of the AFP will allow us to reach more projects by mobilizing greater investment through financial intermediaries and expanding our impact in sectors that are critical to the development of the border region. In addition, it will support the efforts of the governments of the United States and Mexico to promote economic growth and competitiveness along the border. At the same time, it will help strengthen access to essential services such as water, sanitation and electricity that families rely on every day,” said John Beckham, Managing Director of NADBank.

Through financial intermediaries, the program will channel funding to smaller-scale initiatives that often face barriers to accessing long-term financing, allowing NADBank to expand the reach of its financing activities under its mandate. Loans under the AFP may be structured as senior secured and unsecured corporate loans, bond issuances or structured corporate financing through special-purpose vehicles (SPV) or with asset-backed securities (ABS).

Through the AFP, NADBank reaffirms its commitment to financing infrastructure and initiatives that protect the environment, strengthen regional development and generate benefits for border communities.