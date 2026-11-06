The Rio Grande Valley Makes Its Voice Heard

AACT NOW reported that voters cast 328,631 ballots across Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy counties, an increase of 95,383 votes, or 40.9%, compared with the 2022 midterm election. The regional voter turnout rate increased from 33.8% in 2022 to approximately 43.3% in 2026. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Voter participation increased substantially across four Rio Grande Valley counties during the November 3, 2026, general election, according to preliminary figures released by the Advocacy Alliance Center of Texas (AACT NOW), a nonprofit organization promoting nonpartisan civic engagement.

AACT NOW reported that voters cast 328,631 ballots across Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy counties, an increase of 95,383 votes, or 40.9%, compared with the 2022 midterm election. The regional voter turnout rate increased from 33.8% in 2022 to approximately 43.3% in 2026.

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The organization emphasized that the figures remain preliminary and will be finalized following the counties’ official canvassing, certification, and reconciliation of voter participation records.

“Every vote cast represents a voice in the future of our region. At AACT NOW, we don’t measure success by which party wins an election. We measure it by the people who participate, the communities we engage, and the lasting culture of civic responsibility we build together,” said Norma Flores-Ruiz, executive director of AACT NOW.

Flores-Ruiz said the organization’s goal was to unite employers, educational institutions, community organizations, and local leaders around the importance of civic participation, regardless of political affiliation.

Throughout the election cycle, AACT NOW worked with more than 60 community partners across the four counties through its Rally the Vote initiative. Participants included businesses, municipalities, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and community leaders.

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A central component was the organization’s Ambassador Program and Touch-10 initiative, which encouraged individuals to personally remind relatives, friends, coworkers, and neighbors about the importance of voting.

According to AACT NOW, the initiative activated 292 Touch-10 ambassadors, with approximately 17,000 individuals represented across participating employee and personal outreach networks.

Preliminary data released by AACT NOW indicate that nearly 72% of registered voters tracked through its Touch-10 initiative participated in the November 3 election. The organization reported an overall voter turnout rate of approximately 43.3% across Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy counties. The geographic breakdown of Touch-10 participants was not provided.

The figures indicate higher participation among registered voters tracked through Touch-10 than the reported regional turnout rate.

“These numbers reinforce what we’ve believed from the beginning: personal connections matter,” Flores-Ruiz said. “When our ambassadors encourage family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors to participate, we’re building a stronger, more engaged Rio Grande Valley. And we’re just getting started.”

AACT NOW also introduced digital resources, including a polling-line tracker and interactive voting-location maps, to help residents obtain election information and plan their participation.

The organization plans to release a comprehensive impact report examining verified voter participation, community partnerships, and the reach of its educational programs.

It also intends to expand its Ambassador and Touch-10 initiatives while strengthening year-round voter education throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

“Election Day marks a milestone, not the conclusion of our work,” Flores-Ruiz said. “The future of the Rio Grande Valley depends on an informed and engaged community that participates consistently, from local elections to statewide and national contests.”

AACT NOW credited its community partners, ambassadors, volunteers, and supporters for their participation in the regional effort.

The organization said its future activities will continue to focus on nonpartisan voter education and encouraging participation in local, state, and national elections.