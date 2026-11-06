TSC Board Secretary Camarillo Elected to National Latino Trustee Leadership Role

Texas Southmost College Board Secretary Edward Camarillo is expanding his influence in higher education governance after being elected secretary of the Association of Latino Community College Trustees, a national organization dedicated to strengthening Latino leadership and representation in community colleges. Image courtesy of TSC

Texas Broder Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Texas Southmost College Board Secretary Edward Camarillo is expanding his influence in higher education governance after being elected secretary of the Association of Latino Community College Trustees, a national organization dedicated to strengthening Latino leadership and representation in community colleges.

Elected by acclamation, Camarillo will help advance the organization’s mission of empowering Latino trustees, developing future leaders and advocating for policies that expand access to higher education. The Association of Latino Community College Trustees is a constituency of the Association of Community College Trustees.

The appointment provides Camarillo with an opportunity to bring his experience in education, public service and community leadership to a national platform while helping shape initiatives that benefit community college students across the country.

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“I’m honored to have been elected secretary of the Association of Latino Community College Trustees,” Camarillo said. “This opportunity allows me to work alongside trustees from across the nation who share a commitment to expanding educational opportunities, strengthening our institutions and ensuring Latino voices are represented in higher education leadership. I look forward to contributing to an organization that advocates for students and the communities we serve.”

His election builds on a year of continued leadership in community college governance. Earlier this year, Camarillo was elected South Region Director of the Community College Association of Texas Trustees, further expanding his leadership and advocacy efforts at the state level.

TSC Board Chair Delia Sáenz congratulated Camarillo on his election, noting the significance of his continued involvement in higher education leadership.

“Edward’s election to this national leadership position is a tremendous accomplishment and reflects his dedication to education and public service,” said Sáenz. “His commitment to advancing opportunities for students extends well beyond our local community. We are proud to see him represent Texas Southmost College on a national level.”

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Through his involvement in education, public service and community development, Camarillo continues to champion opportunities that strengthen communities and improve the lives of those he serves.

His new role with the Association of Latino Community College Trustees extends that commitment to the national stage, providing another avenue to advocate for students, support fellow trustees and contribute to the future of community college education.