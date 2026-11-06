State Activates Emergency Response Resources in Anticipation of Severe Flooding

Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize additional state emergency response resources in anticipation of rain and flooding expected to impact the state this weekend. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize additional state emergency response resources in anticipation of rain and flooding expected to impact the state this weekend.

“The State of Texas is prepared to respond to the threat of heavy rainfall and flash floods across South and West Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to mobilize additional state emergency response resources to support local officials and help protect Texans. I urge all Texans to remain weather-aware, monitor local forecasts, avoid flooded roadways, and heed guidance from state and local officials.”

According to the National Weather Service, multiple rounds of thunderstorms in South and West Texas are anticipated to begin later tonight and last through the early part of next week. Primary threats include heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, especially in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Border, and Coastal Bend regions.

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At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas A&M Task Force 3): Swiftwater and Floodwater Rescue Boat Squads, and high-profile vehicles to assist with flood rescues

Swiftwater and Floodwater Rescue Boat Squads, and high-profile vehicles to assist with flood rescues Texas Division of Emergency Management: Regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

Regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring roadway and transportation conditions

Personnel monitoring roadway and transportation conditions Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power-outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power-outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air, water, and wastewater monitoring

Texans are urged to remain weather aware, make an emergency plan, pack an emergency supply kit, and follow directions from local officials. Texans can access storm safety tips at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, find flood information at TexasFlood.org, and visit tdem.texas.gov/prepare for all-hazards preparedness information.