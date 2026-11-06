DHR Health to Host 13th Annual Circle of Care Caregivers Conference

DHR Health Rehabilitation Hospital will host its 13th Annual Circle of Care Caregivers Conference on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, offering educational presentations and resources for individuals caring for family members and loved ones. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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By Mega Doctor News / Texas Border Business

EDINBURG, Texas — DHR Health Rehabilitation Hospital will host its 13th Annual Circle of Care Caregivers Conference on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, offering educational presentations and resources for individuals caring for family members and loved ones.

The conference coincides with National Family Caregivers Month, observed each November to recognize individuals who provide ongoing assistance to relatives and others requiring personal care.

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The event will bring together caregivers, healthcare professionals, and representatives of local organizations to discuss practical approaches to managing daily caregiving responsibilities.

According to DHR Health, presentations will address symptom management, patient transfer techniques, recreational therapy, home safety modifications, and strength exercises. These topics are intended to give caregivers information and skills they can apply when assisting loved ones at home.

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