The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Returns

The Salvation Army is also seeking volunteers to ring the bells at the red kettle locations. Those interested can sign up by visiting SalvationArmyVolunteer.com or by calling 956-682-1468. Image courtesy of The Salvation Army

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McALLEN, Texas – The Salvation Army invites the community to Give With Joy this Christmas season as its iconic Red Kettle Campaign returns to McAllen. More than just a holiday tradition, the red kettle is a symbol of hope, compassion and generosity—supporting vital programs that serve thousands of individuals and families in need throughout the year.

While many people in our communities are silently battling hunger, homelessness and hardship, we can find hope in the fact that giving is a source of joy for all. The Salvation Army’s national campaign encourages people to Give With Joy and uplift families in need by helping provide shelter, food, bill assistance and more. Your generosity offers joyful reassurance that even during our most challenging times, we are not alone.

“Since its humble beginnings in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown to become one of the most recognized charitable initiatives worldwide,” said Major Frankie Zuniga of The Salvation Army in McAllen. “The funds raised through the red kettle will serve as a lifeline in our community, offering essential assistance such as nourishment, shelter and vital social services to those in their greatest time of need.”

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From the beginning of November until Christmas Eve, red kettles will be stationed outside various stores and local businesses in McAllen from Monday to Saturday. Last year, The Salvation Army successfully raised $105,000 through the campaign, and this season, they are aiming to raise $150,000 to support the community.

“We are immensely grateful for the spirit of giving in our community and the unwavering support we receive from our generous donors and corporate partners,” added Major Frankie Zuniga. “The red kettle reminds us how easy it is to bring joy to our community, igniting hope and providing support to those in our community who are in the most need. Every dollar you give to The Salvation Army today brings joy to someone in need. Help people eat well, sleep easier or keep the power on. You’ll feel joy come right back to you.”

The Salvation Army is also seeking volunteers to ring the bells at the red kettle locations. Those interested can sign up by visiting SalvationArmyVolunteer.com or by calling 956-682-1468.

To donate or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas, please visit www.salvationarmymcallen.org or call 956-682-1468.

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