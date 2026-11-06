Edinburg Residents Encouraged to Submit Nominations for ‘Hometown of Heroes’ by January 1, 2027

In an effort to recognize the Edinburg residents whose contributions have left a lasting mark on the community, the City of Edinburg invites the public to nominate individuals who embody extraordinary public service or have made exemplary contributions. Nominations open on November 9, 2026, and close on January 1, 2027. Image for illustration purposes

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EDINBURG, Texas – In an effort to recognize the Edinburg residents whose contributions have left a lasting mark on the community, the City of Edinburg invites the public to nominate individuals who embody extraordinary public service or have made exemplary contributions. Nominations open on November 9, 2026, and close on January 1, 2027. These inspiring heroes will be honored during the upcoming ‘Hometown of Heroes’ Half-Marathon on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

A ‘Hometown Hero’ is someone who goes above and beyond for Edinburg. Whether it’s a teacher shaping young minds, a first responder saving lives, a military hero serving with honor, an athlete bringing pride to our city, or a dedicated community leader, this is your chance to shine a spotlight on the selflessness and dedication of an amazing person. Thirteen heroes will be selected to represent each mile of the race, and their stories will be celebrated at the mile markers along the course.

How to Nominate:

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Download the nomination form from the City of Edinburg website at: https://cms7files.revize.com/edinburgtx/Nomination%20Form%20-%20HOH%202025.pdf

Submit your completed form by email to commandmedia@cityofedinburg.com no later than January 1, 2027.

Those interested in running the Hometown of Heroes Half-Marathon are encouraged to call the Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 381-5631, or register online at https://www.cityofedinburg.com/community/parks_recreation/departments/parks_recreation/active_edinburg.php.

Celebrate the people who make Edinburg extraordinary—nominate a hero today!

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