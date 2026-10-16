Texas DPS Honors National Champion Troopers

Moreno and Telfer earned their places at the national competition after being named the top female and top male Troopers, respectively, at DPS’ 14th annual Javier Arana Jr. Top Trooper Competition in March. Photo: Texas DPS

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – The members of the Public Safety Commission (PSC) honored two Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers for bringing home the top team trophy at this year’s National Top Trooper Competition. Trooper Melanie Moreno (Seguin) and Trooper Brody Telfer (Belton) were at the meeting to be recognized. The pair was named the top team overall at the second annual National Top Trooper Competition in Columbus, Ohio, last month.

“Troopers Moreno and Telfer represented Texas with skill, determination and professionalism,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Winning the overall team title is an extraordinary accomplishment, and I am proud of the way they performed on a national stage.”

In addition to the team title, Moreno placed first in overall female physical training and was runner-up in both firearms and the overall top female standings. Telfer placed first in overall male driving and was runner-up in the overall top male standings.

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“Every part of this competition demanded something different from these Troopers, from physical endurance and precision on the range to sound judgment under pressure,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “Troopers Moreno and Telfer rose to that challenge together. Their performance speaks to the dedication they bring to serving Texans every day.”

The National Top Trooper Competition is a rigorous three-day event designed to test the full scope of a Trooper’s operational readiness. Participants compete in nine events that evaluate physical fitness, mental resilience, tactical proficiency and overall job knowledge. In addition to the competitive challenges, Troopers must appear before an interview board, where they are assessed on professionalism, communication skills and critical thinking. Core components of the competition include advanced driving scenarios, physical fitness and marksmanship with all department-issued weapon systems, ensuring each competitor demonstrates mastery in essential law enforcement skills.

Moreno and Telfer earned their places at the national competition after being named the top female and top male Troopers, respectively, at DPS’ 14th annual Javier Arana Jr. Top Trooper Competition in March.

(HQ 2026-110) Texas DPS

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